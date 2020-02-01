Home Entertainment Review

'Jojo Rabbit' review: An audaciously imagined conversation with the enemy

Even his eventual realisation stems from being forced to sit on the sidelines after a freak incident involving grenades and a flying Hitler.

Published: 01st February 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Still from 'Jojo Rabbit'

Still from 'Jojo Rabbit'

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

How dare you humanise a Nazi? How dare you use Adolf Hitler as comic relief? How dare you give the perils of indoctrination a summery, cute vibe? How dare you this, how dare you that. Tiptoeing around these minefields, Taika Waititi manages to give us a film that might be too hip for its own good but offers an affecting tractate on what it takes to be a good-natured human in a world that thrives on labels and conflicts.  

This journey is propelled by the young Jojo (a brilliant Roman Griffin Davis), who not only finds himself attracted to the ideas of the Nazi leader but has fashioned a caricaturish
Hitler (Taika Waititi having a bit too much fun) as an imaginary friend. Based on Christine Leunens’ Caging Skies novel, Waititi puts his own whacky spin to a visually exciting film, which is rightfully making some polarising noises. What else can one expect when a film that is centred around precocious kids drawn towards fascism is treated like Thor: Ragnarok on a sugar high?

Young Jojo believes Germany needs his help to weed out the ‘horn-spouting, mind-reading, money-loving enemies of the State’, also known as Jews. He believes Jews are evil and ugly, and is convinced Jews cut off tips of German penises to use as earplugs. But he doesn’t understand why the Gestapo have hanged people he knows (members of the Resistance) to die? He is the poster kid for how fascist forces, fake news, and blind fanaticism can corrupt an entire generation. On the surface, Jojo Rabbit might seem a redemptive tale of how Jojo understands the power of love through two important female figures — his dance-loving mother Rosie (a peerless Scarlett Johansson as a member of the resistance), and Elsa (Thomasin Mackenzie), a jew being hidden in his attic by his mother. But it is more about Rosie and Elsa’s politics and how even in the darkest of times, there’s the promise of hope thanks to such unwavering souls who sit together in dark, crummy, cold corners to fight for what’s right. Rosie doesn’t shy away from calling her own son a Nazi. Elsa tells him that he is a kid who likes funny uniforms and wants to be part of a club.

And in between all this, there is Waititi’s Hitler who throws more tantrums than a ten-year-old. Being a figment of Jojo’s imagination, Hitler is seen saying things like “What do I know about Jews? I’m no expert” and constantly offering him cigarettes. A case can be made as to why Hitler is well... infantilised. But again, in Jojo Rabbit, Hitler is seen through the eyes of a young brainwashed Nazi who sees the Fuhrer as a father figure. Mounting this film through a child’s eyes gives rise to a troubling conundrum. Do we judge Jojo for his violent actions or let it all go since he is not yet an adult? Do we see Jojo through the eyes of the oppressed, or paint him as a victim of social conditioning?

Jojo’s radicalisation is a scary reminder of how things were... and still are. Even his eventual realisation stems from being forced to sit on the sidelines after a freak incident involving grenades and a flying Hitler. Would he have changed if he’d gone to war just like his best friend and fellow Nazi, Yorki (a brilliant Archie Yates)? While the easy answer is no, Yorki does provide a sense of clarity that belies his age. Talking about seeing Jews for the first time, Yorki says, “I didn’t see what the fuss was all about.” Rosie does try to teach Jojo about how love for one’s own country doesn’t necessarily translate into hate for another. Elsa talks about her life that she hasn’t even begun living thanks to someone who “couldn’t even grow a full moustache.” These conversations between Elsa and Jojo are at the heart of the film. As Jojo finds his way from clouded judgment to better sense, we recall the parallels to the you-know-whos and you-know-whats of our respective countries. But despite these heavy-handed dialogues, it is Yorki again, who provides a wry commentary on the stupidity of war. Meeting Jojo after weeks of battle, Yorki points out, “We are losing. The only friends we have are the Japanese, and they don’t look like Aryans at all.” If a child can see through fake nationalism and worthless supremacist beliefs, then why can’t adults?

Shooting off the shoulders of kids, Waititi weaves a sugar-coated but scathing commentary on divisive politics of hate that once propagated across the world. But not much has changed, has it? The persecution of minorities hasn’t stopped. The alienation of ethnic groups hasn’t stopped. The radicalisation of the impressionable hasn’t stopped. If you think I am reading too much into it, and cinema is all about entertainment, then sample this line, which is horrifying relevant to our times: “I hope more young boys have your blind fanaticism.” But subtext aside, Waititi offers enough entertaining asides that one can just be blown away by the sheer audacity of it all. Where else can you see Hitler happily feasting on a unicorn head?

Director: Taika Waititi

Film: Jojo Rabbit

Cast: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam

Producer: Carthew Neal, Chelsea Winstanley

Rating: 3.5/5

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taika Waititi Jojo Rabbit review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
The cast of 'Sex Education'

'Sex Education' Season 2 review: Learning curve

Still from 'Dagaalty'

'Dagaalty' review: A comedy without a joke

Still from 'Anveshanam'

'Anveshanam' review: A well-shot procedural that fizzles out

Naga Shaurya in Aswathama

'Aswathama' review: This thriller fails to pack a punch

Parasite

'Parasite' review: An incisive commentary on class couched in captivating cinema

Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
google play app store
Video
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp