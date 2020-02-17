Home Entertainment Review

'Saagutha Doora Doora' review: Old wine in new bottle

Will they be able to meet their mother and express suppressed feelings is what unfolds as the movie progresses. 

Published: 17th February 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Rama Huttidaga, Ravananu Huttida, Krishna Huttidaga, Kamasana Huttida. Evruellranu hethoru Oblu thaayi thane... (When Rama was born, Ravana was born as well; when Krishna was born, Kamsa was born too. The one who gave birth to all of them is the mother) — these lines in the voice of Vasishta Simha give us the film’s basic theme — that the maternal sentiment, stirred with necessary commercial elements, has the power to draw audience to theatres. Director Ravi Teja’s Saagutha Doora Doora, inspired by Mysskin’s Tamil flick, Nandalala, succeeds in this, but only to a certain extent. A differently-abled man, Mahesha (Mahesh Siddu), escapes from the hospital.

Director:Ravi Teja

He is a wanted criminal, with the police behind him. Schoolboy Ashu (Ashik Arya) yearns for mom’s love and is sad as he has no clue about her. Mahesha meets Ashu and they both share a common goal - to meet their mothers. This takes them on a roller-coaster ride, and during the journey, they are accompanied by a lorry driver, an auto-rickshaw driver, two army men and a village girl. The journey takes an interesting turn when they are chased by the police.

Will they be able to meet their mother and express suppressed feelings is what unfolds as the movie progresses. Emotional moments are galore in the movie, which features Master Ashik Arya, Mahesh Siddu, and Apeksha Pavan Wadeyar, among others. But what is lacking is smooth narration. It’s slow pace is yawn-inducing, and speedy narration could have made a lot of difference. A couple of songs composed by Manikanth Kadri, cinematography by Abhilash K, and Nagendra Prasad’s background score go with the sentimental tale. However, many scenes are old-wine-in-new-bottle, making it a one-time watch.   

