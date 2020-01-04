Home Entertainment Review

'Rajeeva' review: Evergreen subject, parched result

Sandalwood is welcoming 2020 with Rajeeva.

Published: 04th January 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Rajeeva

Rajeeva

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Sandalwood is welcoming 2020 with Rajeeva. The title has an age-old history, courtesy Dr Rajkumar in the super-hit movie, Bangaarada Manushya, of 1972. The makers of Rajeeva have made a similar attempt by using a similar title, and have largely taken inspiration from the epic character. The titular role, played by Mayur Patel, will remind viewers of the popular family drama. Director Flying King Manu’s story aims to garner respect for farmers, and encourage agriculture, and preaches how the youth from villages should not forget their roots and get attracted to the glamorous life of cities.

Mayur Patel features in the film in dual roles - as Bheeema, the father, and Rajeeva, the eldest son in the family who keeps in the shadow of the former. Having become an IAS officer, Rajeeva decides to head to the city to pursue his career. However, following a heart-wrenching episode, he withdraws his decision and decides to take up farming. While he engages himself in cultivation, he makes sure that his four brothers are settled in good positions, with each of them becoming an MLA, an IPS officer and a bureaucrat, respectively.  

Rajeeva’s downhill journey starts when one of his brothers takes wrong routes. This not only affects the respect that villagers feel for him, but he also loses his wife (Akshatha Sreedhar Shastry) as she gets killed by his opponent. The film then follows how Rajeeva manages to cross several hurdles, settles the lives of many villagers, and walks out of his family to get into teaching. 

The story has been wrung many times in the past. However, the theme about farmers makes it relevant, thanks to the growing ignorance among youngsters about farmers and agriculture. Mayur Patel has managed to justify his characterisation of Bheema and Rajeeva. It seems like the actor was so blown away by Rajkumar’s role in Bangarada Manushya that he has tried to reflect it in his mannerisms.  

The film also shows Mayur’s father, Madan Patel, in a guest appearance as the chief minister. Otherwise, there’s nothing much to talk about the host of characters who make an appearance in the film. Rajeeva becomes yet another film that attempts to put farmers in the limelight. However, for cine-goers, this may not seem very convincing and they may actually go back to watch Rajkumar’s performance in the evergreen film, Bangarada Manushya.

Film: Rajeeva

Director: Flying King Manu

Cast: Mayur Patel, Akshatha Sreedhar Shastry 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajeeva Director Flying King Manu Rajeeva review Mayur Patel Akshatha Sreedhar Shastry 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Ghost Stories

'Ghost Stories' review: This horror anthology doesn’t frighten you as much as it should

Still from 'The Grudge'

'The Grudge' review: Another unnecessary reboot

Still from'Pizhai'

'Pizhai' review: A tragedy of errors

Sab Kushal Mangal

'Sab Kushal Mangal' review: Akshaye Khanna goofs about in an atrocious comedy

Still from 'Cats'

'Cats' review: Inconsistency kills this bizarre cat

Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
google play app store
Video
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp