'Rajeeva' review: Evergreen subject, parched result

Sandalwood is welcoming 2020 with Rajeeva. The title has an age-old history, courtesy Dr Rajkumar in the super-hit movie, Bangaarada Manushya, of 1972. The makers of Rajeeva have made a similar attempt by using a similar title, and have largely taken inspiration from the epic character. The titular role, played by Mayur Patel, will remind viewers of the popular family drama. Director Flying King Manu’s story aims to garner respect for farmers, and encourage agriculture, and preaches how the youth from villages should not forget their roots and get attracted to the glamorous life of cities.

Mayur Patel features in the film in dual roles - as Bheeema, the father, and Rajeeva, the eldest son in the family who keeps in the shadow of the former. Having become an IAS officer, Rajeeva decides to head to the city to pursue his career. However, following a heart-wrenching episode, he withdraws his decision and decides to take up farming. While he engages himself in cultivation, he makes sure that his four brothers are settled in good positions, with each of them becoming an MLA, an IPS officer and a bureaucrat, respectively.

Rajeeva’s downhill journey starts when one of his brothers takes wrong routes. This not only affects the respect that villagers feel for him, but he also loses his wife (Akshatha Sreedhar Shastry) as she gets killed by his opponent. The film then follows how Rajeeva manages to cross several hurdles, settles the lives of many villagers, and walks out of his family to get into teaching.

The story has been wrung many times in the past. However, the theme about farmers makes it relevant, thanks to the growing ignorance among youngsters about farmers and agriculture. Mayur Patel has managed to justify his characterisation of Bheema and Rajeeva. It seems like the actor was so blown away by Rajkumar’s role in Bangarada Manushya that he has tried to reflect it in his mannerisms.

The film also shows Mayur’s father, Madan Patel, in a guest appearance as the chief minister. Otherwise, there’s nothing much to talk about the host of characters who make an appearance in the film. Rajeeva becomes yet another film that attempts to put farmers in the limelight. However, for cine-goers, this may not seem very convincing and they may actually go back to watch Rajkumar’s performance in the evergreen film, Bangarada Manushya.