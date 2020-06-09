Home Entertainment Review

'13 Reasons Why' Season 4 review: A stretched, mostly forgettable season

I never really understood why Ani and Jensen began dating in the first place and I couldn’t care less when they broke up.

Published: 09th June 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

A still from '13 Reasons Why'.

A still from '13 Reasons Why'.

By Haritha Mohan
Express News Service

If you have managed to sit through three seasons of 13 Reasons Why, the worst is behind you. The new season is relatively better, though it is all style and no substance.

You can guess the basic plot and the climax of this teen drama simply by taking a look at some of this season’s episode titles — Winter Break, College Tour, Valentine’s Day, Senior Camping Trip, College Interview, Acceptance/Rejection, Prom and Graduation.

Following the template already laid down, the writers desperately kill a character this time too. The suspense here is this season opens with a funeral without revealing who died. From here, the narrative shifts to six months earlier.

What initially revolves around teenagers helping a friend cover up a murder, freely ventures into several other serious issues, and handles it all very loosely. Multiple topics such as teen suicides, feminism, bullying, what punishment rapists deserve, addiction, and declining school system are touched upon. However, an episode focused on school shootings in the US is the closest the makers get to showing the fear and raw emotions of students at such times.

In between, we get a few engaging sequences thanks to the editing and the deceptive storyline of Clay Jensen as he deals with his trauma. The dark backstory and tragedies of Justin Foley, one of the beloved characters, also make for an emotional watch.

Most other primary characters in the seasons are flat. Take, for instance, Alex who committed the murder last season. We barely see him navigating through the trauma of it. Instead, he is figuring out his sexuality. The narrative voice of Season 3, Ani Achola is completely shelved this season. I never really understood why Ani and Jensen began dating in the first place and I couldn’t care less when they broke up.

The storylines of Jessica, Tyler, Zack Dempsey and Tony Padilla too fail to strike a chord. Agreed, this is a teen drama made for younger audiences. But it is still disappointing to watch a series that suggests it aims to ‘raise conversations around issues’ not advocate any real solutions. It is mostly fixated on the problems without giving a full account of those either.

One of the very few instances where the series steers towards any solution-based narrative is during Jensen’s therapy sessions. But this too soon turns into repetitive rants and outbursts that add to our frustration.  Meanwhile, the settings and performances continue to impress.

While the first season raised eyebrows across the world, all the subsequent seasons are forgettable and stretched beyond the point. Unlike previous seasons with 13 episodes each, this final season has only ten (all nearly an hour-long) but it still manages to push one’s patience to the limits.  

This latest season gave me a renewed appreciation for Riverdale, another teen drama steaming on Netflix, often compared to 13 Reasons Why by fans. An unabashed teen soap, Riverdale sticks to its intentions. 13 Reasons Why, despite its tall claims, is all over the place and falls shorts of even being a teen soap.

Series: 13 Reasons Why (Season 4)

Developed By: Brian Yorkey

Cast: Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Grace Saif

Streaming on: Netflix
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
13 Reasons Why 13 Reasons Why season 4 13 Reasons Why review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Chintu ka Birthday

'Chintu ka Birthday' review: Powerful performances carry a warm tale of hope, loss and belonging

Still from the film 'Can you hear me'

' Can You Hear Me?' review: A funny, empathetic portrait of three strugglers

Still from 'Choked'

'Choked' review: A minor thriller on the curses of cash

A still from 'MamaKiki'

'MamaKiki' review: This comedy well runs dry

'Space Force' review: A mission best left aborted

Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
Video
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp