Home Entertainment Review

Not okay, for sure

The chemistry between Sydney and Dina has some sexual tension with ingredients of homosexuality, which gives you a vibe of Sex Education.

Published: 20th March 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Kaushani Banerjee
Express News Service

I am Not Okay with This begins where it eventually ends and sets the tone right from the start that it is a dark teen comedy, which is something similar to End of the F**king World (created by the same producer Jonathan Entwistle), Sex Education and other similar shows on Netflix. It is a story of a teenage girl Sydney (Sophia Lillis of IT fame) who has some strange superpower and is a loner.

As she calls herself “a boring 17-year-old white girl” the show initially portrays her to be socially awkward and somewhat weird. As the story unfolds, it shows deep emotional issues related to the loss of her father who committed suicide and her not-so-cordial relationship with her mother. The other characters, Dina (Sydney’s best friend and crush played by Sofia Bryant) and Stanley (who is in love with Sydney and is played by Wyatt Oleff of IT fame), significantly stand out with their performances.

The chemistry between Sydney and Dina has some sexual tension with ingredients of homosexuality, which gives you a vibe of Sex Education. On the other hand, there is another weird bonding between Sydney and Stanley who are both socially awkward, have family issues but share a charming relationship. Teenage romances and the onset of adolescence are fascinatingly merged in the episodes.

Sydney also has a sweet relationship with her younger brother (played by  Aidan Wojtak-Hissong) which is funny as well as a bond that perhaps most siblings aspire for. The show doesn’t take a long time to establish the superpower angle, in fact most of the episodes have running lengths of around 20 minutes so I am Not Okay with This ranks high on our weekend binge-watching list. What’s interesting is that the superpower to control things with the mind that Sydney possesses is somewhere linked to her fears and anger. This leads to constant tussle between Sydney controlling her anger or fear, and it results in outbursts.

As the story pans out, the focus moves towards her superpower and a back story related to her father. As soon as the viewer feels the show is finally making sense beyond its teenage tropes, there is an abrupt ending which means only one thing in this age of Netflix and Chill. There’s a second season in the works. While we’ll happily wait for the new season to be produced, we’d be happier with a more rounded off ending instead of all the loopholes and questions that emerged in the end which makes us want to say “I Am Not Okay With This” finale.                            

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'All the bright places'

Depths of despair

Still from Asuraguru

Asuraguru movie review: This film about a kleptomaniac fails to steal your heart

Still from film Walter.

Walter movie review: A bland cop in a bad film
 

Dharala Prabhu movie review: Vivekh shoulders a fairly enjoyable remake

Shivarjuna

Shivarjuna movie review: Chiranjeevi Sarja, a host of other actors are wasted in this inferior product

Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
Video
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp