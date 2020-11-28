Home Entertainment Review

Arishadvarga movie review: A new-age noir thriller

The movie revolves around a murder, which is in equal parts sensitive, emotional, disturbing and challenging.

Published: 28th November 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Arishadvarga

Arishadvarga movie poster

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The dissection of a relationship is the focal point of Arishadvarga, and director Arvind Kamath does a good job of highlighting the six emotions of the human mind -- lust, anger, greed, attachment, ego and jealousy -- in this neo-noir thriller. The movie revolves around a murder, which is in equal parts sensitive, emotional, disturbing and challenging.

Arishadvarga begins with Anish (Mahesh Bung), an aspiring actor doubling as an amateur gigolo. He receives a shocker when a wealthy and anonymous patron frames him in the murder of a well-known producer and businessman, Manjunath Bhat (Avinash). Stuck in this situation, will Anish be able to extricate himself or will he drown in the quicksand? This forms the basis of the story.

Sakshi (Samyuktha Hornad) plays an aspiring actor called for an audition, while Kruthi (Anju Alva Naik) is seen in the role of the producer’s wife, and Ashok Kalburgi (Nanda Gopal) plays the cop investigating the murder. The cast also features Gopa Krishna Deshpande as an auto driver and Aravind Kuplikar as Karthik, a young aspiring director.  

Bridging the gap between mainstream and indie cinema, director Arvind Kamath manages to highlight issues like misogyny, sexual deprivation and male prostitution, while holding a mirror to the complicated lives of people living in cosmopolitan cities. The pace of Arishadvarga, though a bit slow, seems to be a deliberate effort to highlight the characters. The nature of intertwined relationships takes some time for the viewer to understand. The climax, however, is sure to draw mixed reactions as there is a hint at a possible sequel in the future.

Anju Alva Naik, who plays the dead producer’s second wife, as well as Nanda Gopal, seen as the alcoholic cop, pull off difficult roles. Karthik’s character needed more time on screen. A special mention should be made of Sripathi Manjanabailu, who plays the role of Head Constable Raajanna. The film comes with a good background score and songs by Udit Haritas, who contributes well to the narration.Arishadvarga, which depicts relationships in the urban set-up, is mature and realistic in parts, and judgement around the murder depends on the viewer’s perspective.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arishadvarga Arvind Kamath Samyuktha Hornad Mahesh Bung

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
The ‘S’ on his chest, the Superman symbol of hope, gets replaced with hammer and sickle.

'Superman: Red Son' movie review - A competent film

A still from the movie 'Uncle Frank' on Amazon Prime.

Uncle Frank movie review: A somewhat overly nice coming-of-age drama

Mane No. 13 poster

Mane No 13 movie review: Equal parts horror and thriller

Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban

Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban movie review: An arresting crime drama

A scene from the movie Peninsula.

Peninsula movie review: Fails to live up to its predecessor

Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp