'Emily in Paris' review: Sex and the city 2.0

Nayare Ali By

Express News Service

While some will call this a feel-good chick flick, there are those who would pan it for being too shallow. Whether you love to hate it or hate to love it, Emily in Paris - a series about a young woman’s work-life experience in Paris - is the new rage on Netflix.

Almost a second version of the infamous Sex and the City, the 10-episode show tracks the journey of Emily Cooper who moves from Chicago to Paris for a social media marketing job. Lily Collins, who plays Emily, is cute and perky but beyond a set of standard expressions there is little she offers the camera.

If you are missing being in Paris this pandemic, this series is a great way to indulge all your Parisian dreams. Beautifully shot, it showcases many iconic locations in the city of lovers. From a romantic boat ride on the Seine (in fact, many of the outdoor scenes have been shot in this vicinity) to a dramatic interaction with an American actress at the uber luxe Hotel Plaza Athenee, we see Paris like it is supposed to be seen.

All wine and rose-tinted glasses and eclectic couture, fashion shows at the Monnaie de Paris and art shows at the LAtelier des Lumieres. Of course, the series is full of stereotypes. More often than not, you would find yourself rolling your eyes at the almost seamless transition from Chicago to Paris for a junior worker.

She does not have to apartment hunt and lands a chic loft housed at the Place de L Estrapade square—but, of course. How can she afford an expensive locale or designer brands on her modest salary, is definitely not the viewer’s problem.

Or for that matter, it seems, the makers’ of the series. Shall we just assume that social media managers earn an unheard-of amount in Paris? After all, even Andy in The Devil Wears Prada needed a Nigel to ace the New York fashion scene. Also, how does Emily manage to resolve every work crisis in a fairy tale-like ending?

There are many romantic situations. Handsome French men flit in and out of Emily’s life. None of them stand out as actors, but the gorgeous Lucas Bravo will have your heart do multiple somersaults in a way that not many men on screen have managed in a long, long time.

He may be one of the reasons many would sit through this series. Also, Ashley Park who puts up an energetic act as Mindy Chen and Philippine Leroy Beulieu who plays Emily’s French boss, Sylvie with panache and substance, make this sugar-coated fluff factory a one-time watch.

Our final word would be to give it a watch. If only to get away from the dreary times and, of course, catch Paris in all its beauty.