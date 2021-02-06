Inspector Vikram: It is Prajwal Devaraj’s paisa vasool show all over

By Express News Service

Naanu Karnataka police department na erandane kohinoor vajra…” When Prajwal Devaraj, as Inspector Vikram, delivers this familiar dialogue, the expression is one of intensity mingled with a devil-may-care attitude. This dialogue acts as a callback to the 1989 film of the same name starring Shivarajkumar. In his directorial debut, Sri Narasimha, brings back the title and the characterisation.

Prajwal brings in a certain freshness to the character, and is entertaining in this cop-comedy thriller. As for the plot, Vikram (Prajwal) is a happy-go-lucky cop, who is also serious about his work. Though he is chided for his amateur attitude, his intellectual manner of handling crime is appreciated by his seniors. A drug investigation takes him to Manipal. It is love at first sight for Vikram with a girl whose identity is not revealed at the beginning. Head over heels, he proposes, which is dismissed, but he never gives up.

Later, Vikram is shocked when he realises that the girl he is in love with is part of a drug gang and the friction aggravates when he is accidentally shot by her. This equation between Vikram and his love, Bhavana, is quite well-etched and fun. The second half is where Inspector Vikram becomes an action extravaganza. The investigative side of Vikram is ingeniously written and forms the crux of the film.

Darshan, in his special appearance, of playing a star’s role portrays his off screen persona of being a saviour. Sri Narasimha explores action, comedy, love and family sentiments in Inspector Vikram, and brings out the talent of Prajwal, who does a commendable job in an all-round performance. Credit should also go to dialogue writer Guru Kashyap, who has blended funny lines as well as applause-worthy punch dialogues. Special mention to the inventive stunts choreographed by Thriller Manju,

Different Danny, and Vinod. One cannot miss out on the majestic appearance of the ‘Challenging Star’ Darshan — an added attraction and a treat to watch. Bhavana’s character is not run-of-the-mill and she plays the role with ease. The director introduces a fresh villain in Raghu Mukherjee to Kannada industry. However, the film has certain flaws and it was most evident in the regular climactic showdown between hero and villain.

Some catchy music and pleasing background score by Anoop Seelin and Naveen Kumar has come up with a visual treat with his cinematography. Inspector Vikram is Prajwal’s show all the way with other actors coming in as good support. With entertainers being the need of the hour, this can be a paisa vasool.

Director : Sri Narasimha

Producer: Vikhyath A R

Casting: Prajwal Devaraj, Bhavana Naveen, and Raghu Mukherjee