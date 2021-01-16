Home Entertainment Review

'Alludu Adhurs' review: A poorly-executed comedy that tests your patience

Prakash Raj’s Jaipal Reddy believes that he hallucinates things and makes up stuff. Actually, it is the male lead who is genuinely deluded in this alleged masala comedy.

Published: 16th January 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

A still from the film

By Viswanath Vijayanagaram
Express News Service

Alludu Adhurs has a unique problem. It thinks its male lead’s character is one of the most interesting ones ever written. At one point, the self-referential Seenu, played by Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, says this with unreal confidence: ‘Content antha naa character lo ne undhi’.

Prakash Raj’s Jaipal Reddy believes that he hallucinates things and makes up stuff. Actually, it is the male lead who is genuinely deluded in this alleged masala comedy.

Seenu falls in love with Kaumudhi (Nabha Natesh), the daughter of Jaipal, a supposed Nizamabad-based enfant terrible. When her father threatens him with dire consequences, the hero tricks the Police Commissioner (played by late Jayaprakash Reddy) by making him agree to an inexplicable agreement.

Fast-forwarding a lot of confusions, Jaipal, an otherwise powerful father starts believing that his daughter has to fall in love with Seenu to extricate himself from the soup. From hereon, the stupidities in the plot only go upstream. Needless characters like  an ex-girlfriend of the hero (Anu Emmanuel) and an imprisoned criminal (Sonu Sood) get introduced in the story. 

Director Santosh Srinivas, with liberal help from an over-the-top and clownish Bellamkonda, overfeeds the audience with non-stop absurdity. Forgetting all this, the film is about Seenu going out of his way for the happiness of his first love. But this fairly decent theme is drowned in a heap of absurdities where everyone is out of control and behaves juvenile.

There are more than a dozen noted comedians in the film, out of whom only Vennela Kishore and Satya (to an extent) manage to leave a mark. Sreenivas Reddy, Brahmaji and even Saptagiri with potentially funny roles,  remain unutilised. Hari Teja and Chammak Chandra are too loud, while RJ Hemanth, Mahesh Vitta and Get-up Sreenu struggle to emote. 

The hero nearly attempts suicide and Nabha Natesh, predictably, tells him soon enough that she likes his ‘allari’ and commitment. This boosts him and he does even more horrible things in the second half. In a loud comedy episode, Seenu behaves like a female ghost and a comedian calls him ‘transgender’. Give us a break, already! 

A character is fooled so hard that he starts believing that he has to marry a ghost if he has to survive. Ideas like this are definitely funny on paper. But the build-up, the quirkiness, the creativity that was needed to make such moments linger are totally amiss here.

Alludu Adhurs
Cast: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Nabha Natesh, Sonu Sood
Director: Santosh Srinivas

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alludu Adhurs Alludu Adhurs review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Vanessa Kirby

'Pieces of a Woman' shows us the trajectory of loss

A still from 'The Great Indian Kitchen' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

'The Great Indian Kitchen' review: Nimisha and Suraj power this stark portrait of reality

A still from 'Eeswaran'

'Eeswaran' review: A resurgent Simbu, but little else

A still from 'Bhoomi'

'Bhoomi' review: The film is serious, we process it as a comedy

A still from the film

'RED' film review: This whodunit thriller fails to impress 

Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp