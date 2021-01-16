'Alludu Adhurs' review: A poorly-executed comedy that tests your patience

Viswanath Vijayanagaram By

Express News Service

Alludu Adhurs has a unique problem. It thinks its male lead’s character is one of the most interesting ones ever written. At one point, the self-referential Seenu, played by Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, says this with unreal confidence: ‘Content antha naa character lo ne undhi’.

Prakash Raj’s Jaipal Reddy believes that he hallucinates things and makes up stuff. Actually, it is the male lead who is genuinely deluded in this alleged masala comedy.

Seenu falls in love with Kaumudhi (Nabha Natesh), the daughter of Jaipal, a supposed Nizamabad-based enfant terrible. When her father threatens him with dire consequences, the hero tricks the Police Commissioner (played by late Jayaprakash Reddy) by making him agree to an inexplicable agreement.

Fast-forwarding a lot of confusions, Jaipal, an otherwise powerful father starts believing that his daughter has to fall in love with Seenu to extricate himself from the soup. From hereon, the stupidities in the plot only go upstream. Needless characters like an ex-girlfriend of the hero (Anu Emmanuel) and an imprisoned criminal (Sonu Sood) get introduced in the story.

Director Santosh Srinivas, with liberal help from an over-the-top and clownish Bellamkonda, overfeeds the audience with non-stop absurdity. Forgetting all this, the film is about Seenu going out of his way for the happiness of his first love. But this fairly decent theme is drowned in a heap of absurdities where everyone is out of control and behaves juvenile.

There are more than a dozen noted comedians in the film, out of whom only Vennela Kishore and Satya (to an extent) manage to leave a mark. Sreenivas Reddy, Brahmaji and even Saptagiri with potentially funny roles, remain unutilised. Hari Teja and Chammak Chandra are too loud, while RJ Hemanth, Mahesh Vitta and Get-up Sreenu struggle to emote.

The hero nearly attempts suicide and Nabha Natesh, predictably, tells him soon enough that she likes his ‘allari’ and commitment. This boosts him and he does even more horrible things in the second half. In a loud comedy episode, Seenu behaves like a female ghost and a comedian calls him ‘transgender’. Give us a break, already!

A character is fooled so hard that he starts believing that he has to marry a ghost if he has to survive. Ideas like this are definitely funny on paper. But the build-up, the quirkiness, the creativity that was needed to make such moments linger are totally amiss here.

Alludu Adhurs

Cast: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Nabha Natesh, Sonu Sood

Director: Santosh Srinivas