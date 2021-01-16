Home Entertainment Review

'Eeswaran' review: A resurgent Simbu, but little else

Once, he even picks up the ball and throws it to the bowler, almost getting Puli Kutty run out. And then, the final ball arrives, and Eeswaran hits the CG ball for a six.

Published: 16th January 2021 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Eeswaran'

A still from 'Eeswaran'

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

In the early minutes of Eeswaran, there’s a local cricket match. It is the final over— seven runs to win with just one wicket left. Eeswaran (Simbu) walks in to much applause.

The other batsman Puli Kutty (Bala Saravanan) asks Eeswaran to hit a single and leave the rest to him. However, Eeswaran says, “Crowd-a paathalla? Naa aadithan jeikanum nu wait panraanga.”

This last over becomes a metaphor, as Eeswaran continues to waste balls. Once, he even picks up the ball and throws it to the bowler, almost getting Puli Kutty run out. And then, the final ball arrives, and Eeswaran hits the CG ball for a six.

Eeswaran, Simbu must have hoped, would be that six. It’s his first release after his physical transformation; this is why the film is being called his ‘comeback’, even though he had a release in Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven in 2019.

It is great that he looks like he has turned back time. But it isn’t great that the film also seems to have travelled back with him.

All the tropes are from the nineties — the village leader and his sparring, a greedy family, the efficient, loyal servant, snakes, promises made on the death bed, an all-knowing astrologer...

The film even begins with a voiceover that goes ‘Ivardhaan Periyasami’... Had this been an OTT release, I might have thought I was watching K TV.

The writing is laughably dull, and the screenplay even more so. It almost feels like the narrative was written with a story-building game — you know, where each person builds on the previous person’s last word.

Anything can happen in this universe… a corona test can detect holes in hearts; a man reeling from a cobra bite, can come back to perform stunts; murder attempts get forgiven, and decades-old promises get broken in a second and for no real emotional logic either. Eeswaran believes in not having a plan.

In a conversation, Eeswaran asks Periyasamy (Bharathiraja) how one can make God laugh. His answer: “Namma plan a avarkitta sonnale podhum. Vizhundhu vizhundhu sirippaaru.”

It seems that the writing team followed the same philosophy for this film. Eeswaran’s flaws don’t end with this. In a problematic track, an all-knowing astrologer predicts that a woman in the household is pregnant.

It turns out that it is a young, unmarried girl in the family. Eeswaran makes a case about marrying the girl off, advocating against abortion. How about asking the woman who is pregnant what she wants? But Eeswaran is not the film to expect such nuance from.

As Eeswaran was conceived and shot during the pandemic, covid-19 makes an onscreen appearance — only for laughs, of course. Characters roam with abandon, least worried about the pandemic they are part of.

Tests are treated like vaccines, a onetime event that makes you immune to the virus. Even if one argues that this could be a reality, watching it in a closed theatre, armed with masks and sanitizers amid strangers, feels like a nightmare come true.

The film has not one, but two completely unnecessary female leads. Eeswaran falls in love with Periyasami’s (Bharathiraja) elder granddaughter (played by Nanditha Swetha). But as he refuses to leave the village, she breaks up with him and marries someone else.

But somehow, this is ‘emaathradhu’ and her sister (a horribly miscast Niddhi Agerwal) decides to take revenge by ‘pretending to be in love’ with Eeswaran.

Why? No one knows… Funnily, not even Eeswaran himself. Had Thanos existed in this film and snapped his fingers to kill off fifty percent of all characters in Eeswaran, it would have made no difference. Strangely enough, Simbu’s mannerism in this film is snapping his finger… Alas, no character disappears.

Director: Suseenthiran
Cast: Silambarasan TR, Bharathiraja, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nanditha Swetha

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eeswaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Vanessa Kirby

'Pieces of a Woman' shows us the trajectory of loss

A still from 'The Great Indian Kitchen' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

'The Great Indian Kitchen' review: Nimisha and Suraj power this stark portrait of reality

A still from 'Bhoomi'

'Bhoomi' review: The film is serious, we process it as a comedy

A still from the film

'RED' film review: This whodunit thriller fails to impress 

A still from the film

'Alludu Adhurs' review: A poorly-executed comedy that tests your patience

Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp