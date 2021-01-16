Home Entertainment Review

'RED' film review: This whodunit thriller fails to impress 

RED doesn’t strive for perfection, it is just content with dumbing down the investigators and over-simplifying Aditya and Siddharth, identical twins played by Ram Pothineni.

Published: 16th January 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

A still from the film

By Viswanath Vijayanagaram
Express News Service

During the initial portions of RED, Siddharth (Ram Pothineni), a construction engineer, asks his colleague Mahima (Malvika Sharma) to join him for a date.

“Shall we have a cup of coffee together?”, he asks gently. She refuses with a smile on her face, telling him that the question is wrong. Believing that she is a feminist, he reframes the question: “Can you take me out for a cup of coffee?”

Once again, he draws a blank.  Because Mahima is not a feminist but a clone of Keerthy Suresh in Miss India. She wants to drink tea. Jokes aside, what RED lacks is the ‘dum’ of chai and the class of coffee. 

This remake of the Tamil-language hit Thadam doesn’t take the intelligence of its cops seriously. Neither does it stick to the success formula that tight and taut thrillers like Kshanam have offered in recent years.

RED doesn’t strive for perfection, it is just content with dumbing down the investigators and over-simplifying Aditya and Siddharth, identical twins played by Ram Pothineni.

The cops take forever to ask the basic questions and understand obvious details. It takes a public prosecutor (Posani Krishna Murali) to educate an Inspector (Sampath Raj in a key role) that if there are two identical suspects, one of them must be innocent. After a point in the film, Nivetha Pethuraj is made to give sighs of exasperation and she hardly does any fruitful investigation. Sampath Raj’s character, who exerts undue pressure on her to wrongly frame Ram’s Siddharth, also feels underutilised.

The actor, who is otherwise very talented is not earnest here, his potential is just wasted. The film suddenly cuts to poignant touches after a silly comedy moment several times. If the constables are seen making light of the situation in one scene, they are way too emotionally involved in the next. All this looks contrived.The backstory of the identical twins, which ideally should have been a saving grace, feels jaded. The unique plot point, which was executed well by Magizh Thirumeni in the original, gets wasted due to its poor execution here.

Mani Sharma’s background music is inconsistent. It is racy in several moments but, dull for the rest of the part. The casting of RED doesn’t quite hit the bull’s eye. But it was interesting to see Pavithra Lokesh play a con artist. Ram looks handsome, but his performance feels inferior when compared to the impact he made with iSmart Shankar.

Cast: Ram Pothineni, Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma
Director: Kishore Tirumala

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RED film review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Vanessa Kirby

'Pieces of a Woman' shows us the trajectory of loss

A still from 'The Great Indian Kitchen' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

'The Great Indian Kitchen' review: Nimisha and Suraj power this stark portrait of reality

A still from 'Eeswaran'

'Eeswaran' review: A resurgent Simbu, but little else

A still from 'Bhoomi'

'Bhoomi' review: The film is serious, we process it as a comedy

A still from the film

'Alludu Adhurs' review: A poorly-executed comedy that tests your patience

Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp