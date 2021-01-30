Home Entertainment Review

Ramarjuna movie review: The film trips on commercial stereotypes

Despite having the ingredients to achieve a distinct identity, the film falls prey to commercial compromises and squanders its potential.

Published: 30th January 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Aniissh in a still from 'Ramarjuna'

Aniissh in a still from 'Ramarjuna' (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

With Ramarjuna, Aniissh, the actor-director-producer of the film, had the ideal formula for a blockbuster but falls short by miles. Although it had the ingredients to achieve a distinct identity, it falls prey to the commercial recipe of mechanically following what one considers to be demand of the audience.

Prominently dealing with the coverage of insurance, and the medical and political scandals surrounding it, the film is set in a small town in the outskirts of an urban city where a large group of middle-class people find a saviour in Ram (Aniissh).

An insurance agent, who is just a phone call away to solve the problems of each house, he wants everyone to be covered with an insurance policy. He succeeds but realises the many loopholes surrounding the insurance arrangement, which is brought to light following the death of about 20 people in his area, eventually exposing a medical scam.

An unflappable Ram takes an infuriated Arjuna avatar, chasing and finishing off the culprits behind the scam. Whether he succeeds in bringing justice to his people forms the crux of the action-thriller.

With acting, directing and producing Ramarjuna, Aniissh had taken up a lot on his young shoulders. Coming to acting, the actor has not dropped out of his regular formula of a commercial hero and delivers what is expected out of him.

However, this being his first step towards direction, the newcomer will have ample space for learning and unlearning. Aniissh had good and sensitive content, with various subplots, however, the execution has been sensationalised with commercial aspects.

Aniissh could have come out with an edge-of-the-seat thriller, had he cut down on the violence and worked towards keeping the suspense going. With the excitement of covering the entire scope, he dilutes the core subject and the story becomes predictable in a short time of the film’s running.  

Bringing a familiar face on a different note was a good decision by Aniissh who had actors Rangayana Raghu Peter, and Sharath Lohithashwa playing fresh characters. There is Nishvika Naidu who charms in the first half, and playing Ram's love interest comes as good support through the film.

Overall, Aniissh's capability as a director cannot be ruled out. He can certainly do better in the coming films provided he is serious about his directorial aspirations and can circumspect before taking up films. With a good background score innparts and a couple of medleys, Ramarjuna by, for and of Aniissh makes for a one-time watch.

Director: Aniissh
Producers: Winkwhistle Productions
Cast: Aniissh, Nishvika Naidu, Rangayana Raghu and Sharath Lohithashwa

Comments

