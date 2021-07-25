Home Entertainment Review

My Amanda movie review: An ode to heartbreak

Complicated, yes, but it is also a unique story, and 'My Amanda' takes its time to tell it.

Published: 25th July 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

My Amanda

A still from 'My Amanda'

By Bhuvanesh Chandar
Express News Service

Imagine being on a beach under the starry night sky, with someone who makes you feel complete. While this could definitely be a romantic relationship, does it need to be one? What about a deep friendship, a stormy relationship that isn’t necessarily romantic, that has lasted your entire life? Netflix’s 'My Amanda' is an ode to such an inexplicable relationship. The Filipino drama portrays the mostly platonic bond between TJ aka Fuffy (Piolo Pascual) and Amanda aka Fream (Alessandra de Rossi), even as the two manoeuvre through personal relationships and other obstacles.

The film begins with an establishing shot that brings you from the cosmos to the earth to show the two friends. This isn’t a gimmick, and the constellation is more than just a metaphor. Like stars in that constellation, Fuffy and Fream have always stayed together, and yet, cannot get closer. Everybody sees it. Even they see it and make jokes about ending up together, but still, keep running away from it. Even if they decide to do otherwise, other commitments come in the way. But without each other, Fuffy and Fream would lose direction. They need each other, and yet, not as society thinks they do.

Complicated, yes, but it is also a unique story, and My Amanda takes its time to tell it. Rossi’s aspiration to choose a story about the layers of love and the unexplored possibilities in life as her debut directorial venture deserves much praise. In fact, to tell a story that is excruciatingly slow at times and hardly seems to have a plotline, and still manages to hold on to her audience, is a big feat, indeed. You are introduced to different periods of Fuffy and Fream’s lives. The time jumps happen organically. While all this may be palatable to the audience, sometimes what bothers one is how there isn’t one real, tangible conflict to put a finger on.

More than its writing, the film stands out on account of its background music work. Also, kudos to the director for portraying a fiery character like Fream. The choice of costumes leaves a mark too. The camera movements, editing and visual colour tones all play their part in adding to the serene experience that this film is. In the end, as you emerge from a fairly fulfilling cinematic experience, you realise that Fuffy and Fream’s very existence is a conflict in a sense. They are destined to never get closer than they are. And therein lies the beauty of the film.

My Amanda
Director: Alessandra de Rossi
Genre: Romance
Platform: Netflix
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix My Amanda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from Netflix's 'Feel Like Ishq'.

Feels Like Ishq: Love, fast and slow

A still from Sarpatta Parambarai.

Sarpatta Parambarai: Ranjith’s love letter to Ekalavya makes for compelling viewing

A still from 14 Phere.

14 Phere review: A muddled comedy that goes around in circles

Jitin Puthanchery (L) and Rima Kallingal in 'Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam'.

'Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam' movie review: Impressively fluid single-take drama

A still from 'Ikkat'.

'Ikkat' movie review: Pandemic romance

Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp