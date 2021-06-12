Home Entertainment Review

'Sunflower' review: This Sunil Grover-starrer is an exceedingly bizarre mystery comedy

I was initially on board with Sunflower, a new comic murder mystery series written and co-directed by Vikas Bahl.

Published: 12th June 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sunil Grover

Bollywood actor Sunil Grover

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

I was initially on board with Sunflower, a new comic murder mystery series written and co-directed by Vikas Bahl. By the fifth episode, though, my face was in my palm.

This is a show so obsessed with sight gags, squeaks and squeals, that it ceases to amuse after a point. There hasn’t been an Indian web show so epically nuts.

The plot is workable enough: a reverse whodunit set in a Mumbai co-operative housing society. Vikas (producer on the 2013 mystery thriller Ugly) pays a direct tribute at the start: actor Girish Kulkarni, the memorable Marathi cop from Anurag Kashyap’s film, dons a version of that character.

But where everyone was a suspect in Ugly, the fun in Sunflower on paper, at least comes from watching the wrong guy take the fall. The main suspect, played by Sunil Grover, is Sonu, a bachelor living alone in Sunflower society. But there are also others who draw the eye: the victim’s neighbours, his ex-wife, even the Chinese delivery boy who brought his food.

Some of the characters are fun to track. Sonu, for instance, has a meticulous morning ritual: he steps outside his flat, peers through his own door hole, fixes the mat, scans the opposite apartment and takes the lift.

Though he’s been getting dramatic roles for a while, this is Sunil’s first-ever series outing as lead. He lends a sly, slimy quality to Sonu, and seems attuned to the character’s innate weirdness.

But the show plays it safe, giving him scene after scene of mirthless slapstick. In one, he’s chased around by a cab driver; in another, he loses his pants in a loo.

It’s Comedy Nights all over again — minus the comedy. Queen, Vikas’s second feature, boasted some of the funniest Hindi film lines ever written. Sunflower sinks its head in comparison.

The English insult-” think the sun shines out of your arse” — is thoughtlessly translated to Hindi and played. And at a pub, Sonu’s date rubs cocaine in his mouth and says: “This isn’t paste. It’s entertainment.” Go, liar.

Movie: Sunflower

Cast: Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Mukul Chadda, Dayana Erappa, Ashish Vidyarthi

Streaming on: ZEE5
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunflower Sunflower Review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

Absurdity and sensibility Co-exist

A still from 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'.

'Those Who Wish Me Dead' movie review: Predictable story offsets occasional thrills

A still from 'Skater Girl'.

'Skater Girl' movie review: An uplifting, even if superficial, sports film

A still from 'Ardha Shathabdam'.

'Ardha Shathabdam' movie review: Amateur making casts a shadow over this well-intentioned misfire

The opening moments are basically the extreme version of the father-son drama in Akira Kurosawa’s Ran.

On Netflix | 'Xtremo' is an immensely gratifying John Wick-style actioner

Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp