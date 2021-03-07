Home Entertainment Review

Predictable but charming

One wishes that Krinsky had not cared to include several talking heads of people displaying their donations to the Broken Hearts Gallery.

Published: 07th March 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

A scene from the 'The Broken Hearts Gallery'

A scene from the 'The Broken Hearts Gallery'

By Nithya Gnanapandithan
Express News Service

TV writer Natalie Krinsky’s directorial debut, The Broken Hearts Gallery, is a textbook romantic comedy. It checks all the usual boxes: the quirky protagonist, her eccentric friends, a failed relationship, the new man in her life that she’s initially just friends with, the return of the ex, the usual misunderstandings… all leading to the foregone conclusion. However, there is something that sets this predictable story apart—the lead actor, Geraldine Viswanathan, and her irresistible charm. Her Lucy looks nothing like your usual romcom heroine. The pleasant surprise is that this is not commented on or used as a plot point. And Lucy remains the same throughout. There’s no ‘magical’ transformation.

As a high-spirited 26-year-old, Lucy dreams of opening her own art gallery in New York. She is a hoarder, though she dislikes being called one. She prefers to refer to the things she’s accumulated from her relationships over the years as her ‘collection’. After a bad break-up, she meets Nick (Dacre Montgomery), whose dream is to convert an old YMCA into a boutique hotel. He gives her the idea of opening the titular Broken Hearts Gallery, where people can exhibit items they have collected from past relationships. The two become partners, with Nick offering her gallery space at his hotel, and Lucy lending a hand with the construction work at the hotel. A friendship develops; love follows, and so on.

One wishes that Krinsky had not cared to include several talking heads of people displaying their donations to the Broken Hearts Gallery. These short video clips—supposed to have been shot by Lucy for her gallery—are inserted throughout the film. Rather than enhance the narrative, they only break the flow. Just as unfortunate is the lack of real chemistry between the two leads. While Viswanathan is completely winsome, Montgomery comes off as quite tepid, in part due to his character not being particularly well-defined. The plot requires Lucy to be in the dark about his history, but surely, the film could have let us in a bit.

This is Viswanathan’s first major starring role, and she makes quite an impression. As a character, Lucy is a bit much sometimes, but the actor sells her effortlessly. As long as she’s on screen, the film remains engaging despite the clichés. Also, the rationale for Lucy’s hoarding habit is charming. This heartbreaking and believable reason is revealed in a lovely speech that Lucy gives at the end, a speech that is interrupted by Nick bursting in with a ‘grand gesture’ leading up to the classic romcom ending. The scene illustrates both the strength and the weakness of the film.

The Broken Hearts Gallery is a potentially lovely coming-of-age story trapped in the confines of a romcom. It is still well worth a watch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Natalie Krinsky The Broken Hearts Gallery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Nenjam Marappathillai'

'Nenjam Marappathillai' review: A dark comedy that works brilliantly in patches

A still from 'Anbirkiniyal'

'Anbirkiniyal' review: A satisfying remake with an extra pinch of drama

Once the plot is sprung, the movie devolves into a tale of emotions, guns, bloodshed, and battles, Result, they run into chaos, puzzling coincidences, and face off against mounting troubles.

'Hero' review: A rare attempt at black comedy in Kannada cinema

A still from the film

'Raya and the Last Dragon' review: Disney returns with another classic

A still from the film

'A1 Express' review: Sundeep Kishan scores high in landmark film

Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp