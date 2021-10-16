'Kottigobba 3' movie review: Sudeep's show all the way

Home Entertainment Review

By now, Sudeep’s character in the Kotigobba series needs no introduction.

Published: 16th October 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
By now, Sudeep's character in the Kotigobba series needs no introduction. The tale which began with two characters - Shiva and Sathya - in Kottigobba 2 continues in this sequel too, with a new character Ghost.

Debutant Shiva Karthik, borrows a few elements from the previous part helmed by director KS Ravikumar and makes no mistake in delivering an over-the-top masala entertainer that will be a treat for the star's fans.

Sudeep's Sathya makes his entry as an old man into the film and takes everyone by surprise for a moment. But when he switches back to his usual look, the much-loved action and dance sequences are ensured. Watch out for his special dance number with Ashika Ranganath.

Jaanu, the nine-year-old orphaned kid is the soul of Sathya's life. Unfortunately, she is diagnosed with an illness that leads both of them to Poland. Trouble begins for Sathya when he is mistaken for Ghost, a criminal associated with bank robbery and bomb blasts in that country, and gets arrested by the police.

The pre-existing personalities Shiva and Sathya provide scope for drama already and the newest addition Ghost only adds more to the masala and confusions. Will the police catch the 'real' ghost? Or is Sathya the actual Ghost? Will Sathya walk away with his hands clean? Many such interesting questions pop in the minds of the audience and keeps them invested.

While Sathya remains to be the kind-hearted and helping personality, Shiva the Robinhood continues to steal from the rich to help the needy. The only other character retained from Kotigobba 2 is played by Ravi Shankar and the new additions to the franchise are Aftab Shivdasani and Shraddha Das as Interpol officers. Madonna Sebastian plays a doctor and obviously is Sathya's love interest.

For a multifaceted actor like Sudeep, playing various layers has been a cakewalk, and does perfect justice to the dynamics of the role. Ravi Shankar keeps us engaged with his humour. The other attractions are the scenic foreign locations and the chase sequences.

Arjun Janya's songs add a lot of flavour to this masala film. And on the whole Kottigobba 3 is a treat for both the fans of Sudeep and commercial entertainers.

Rating: 3/5

