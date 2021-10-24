Home Entertainment Review

'The Chestnut Man' review: A flawed system under siege

In this theatre of death, children have powerful roles, while their loneliness, alienation and abuse are seen through the lens of empathy and concern.

Published: 24th October 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

the chestnut man

A still from the film

By Susmita Saha
Express News Service

Stieg Larsson’s The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, which took Nordic noir across the globe, came with a spine-chilling line: “Keep in mind that I’m crazy, won’t you?” It establishes firmly the reason Scandinavian crime fiction, with its bleak, desolate landscapes, complex lead characters and edge-of-the seat plots have found loyal fan bases. In Netflix’s previous Nordic noir show Young Wallander, incessant rain and long drives through forests helped create a suitably dark ambience.

Netflix’s new release, The Chestnut Man, directed by Kasper Barfoed and Mikkel Serup, also ticks boxes—suburban Copenhagen as setting, workaholic sleuths and human depravity. The show opens with a series of numbingly-graphic murders—an entire family is wiped out in a matter of hours, including a police officer investigating the crime scene—in a remote farmhouse way back in 1987.

Based on the bestselling debut novel by award-winning writer Søren Sveistrup, the cliffhanger plot sees two police detectives—Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) and Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard)—navigating the tensions of personal loss and the extreme pressures of their professional profiles. Young mothers are bumped off by a psychopath on the prowl, their body parts ending up in freezers and cars, in a macabre display of sadism and ingenuity. 

In this theatre of death, children have powerful roles, while their loneliness, alienation and abuse are seen through the lens of empathy and concern. Thulin’s young daughter Le (played by Liva Forsberg) is forever trying to shape a family tree, its empty branches a reminder of her unconventional status in society. Hess, meanwhile, has lost an infant daughter to a fire accident, and is haunted by its spectre even while discharging his professional responsibilities.

Kristine, the missing daughter of the politician Rosa Hartung (Iben Dorner), embodies the emptiness, anguish and lack of closure for grief-stricken parents. The children, often loved, but also sent to the edge of precipices by their guardians and caregivers, reflect how society does not treat them with the same benevolence as widely perceived. Denmark too turns up as a layered character in the show.

The plot offers a commentary on the country’s coalition politics, advanced child protection programme and law enforcement. The bountiful forests, idyllic farmhouses and homes straight out of interior magazines are not always safe spaces, but playgrounds of stomach-churning violence and human perversion. Also, Scandinavia’s welfare policies, hailed across the globe, do not always have intended outcomes but are frequently used by politicians to whitewash their public images.

Sine Vadstrup Brooker and Louise McLaughlin’s cinematography is on point, depicting the lushness of the Danish landscape, endless traffic-free roads, impeccable city skylines and grand public infrastructure. The images invoke a highly developed economy with associated bells and whistles, but also convey an underlying sense of menace.                                                                                      

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Chestnut Man

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Dune'

'Dune' film review: A moving, meditative epic

'Oh Manapenne!' review: A decent remake that misses a few beats

The travel-comedy-drama is more about the drama and travel and lacks a solid space for the humour parts.

'Rathnan Prapancha' review:  A warm and emotional hug

'Bhavai' poster

'Bhavai' movie review: Dullness all over this limp satire

A still from 'Natyam'

'Natyam' movie review: A massive misstep

Gallery
WHAT IS 'DELTA PLUS' VIRUS?: The AY4.2 is a relative of coronavirus delta variant -- identified by British scientists in September, 2021.
New Covid variant a cause of concern? What we know so far about 'delta plus' AY4.2 coronavirus
Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season: RCB's Harshal Patel -- 264.5 points
IPL 2021 stats: From Orange & Purple cap winners to player to hit most sixes, season records that you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp