Home Entertainment Review

Glories of Glass

If anything, it makes all the other fashion, interiors, cookery, pottery and gardening contests pale in comparison. 

Published: 26th September 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Manjul Misra
Express News Service

There are design reality shows and there are interior decor contests, and then there’s Blown Away. Mark our words, this one is bound to do just that — completely blow you away! For, here glass blowers compete against each other to huff and puff and sculpt and shape the most unique and exciting creations ever. Something never seen before on television ever. Sure, many of us have seen glass blowers at work on tourist trips to Venice and Murano. We’ve even seen documentaries on this, but the atmospherics, the action and the drama here are quite something else.

If anything, it makes all the other fashion, interiors, cookery, pottery and gardening contests pale in comparison. The format is pretty much the same — contestants are given a theme in each episode to create a piece that fits it. There’s a winner and there’s a loser, with the losing one getting eliminated while the rest survive to fight another day. This goes on till there are the last two standing and one wins the finale. The similarity ends there, though. For, unlike the pretty-pretty sets of the other shows, this one is the exact opposite. A hot, dark and cavernous warehouse filled with fire, smoke and the smell of sweat!

But somehow, you forget all that as you watch. The sets cease to matter as you watch the creative magic unfold. Playing with fire as stunning compositions emerge from the smoke, 10 professionals (mostly from Canada and America) battle it out for one grand prize. At stake is a trophy, Best in Glass, and a prize package worth $60,000, including an artist residency at the famous Corning Museum of Glass, New York.
Located just outside Toronto, the producers claim it’s the largest hot shop in North America, a facility that was custom-built to accommodate 10 glass blowers working simultaneously. As the camera goes from one contestant to the other, you get to see the process in its entirety as the molten liquid takes incredible shapes. Called the “extreme sport” of the art world, it calls for not just extreme skill, but extreme strength and stamina as well. Just think of the conditions under which they work, and yet emerge with things of utmost beauty.

A word for the show’s affable presenter, Nick Uhas (a YouTube science content maker), and its resident evaluator, Katherine Gray (a glass artist and associate art professor at California State University). Both keep the tempo going over Season 1 and Season 2, both of which we binge-watched in one go.
You do that too, and see for yourselves the glories of glass.

BLOWN AWAY
Executive producers: Mark JW Bishop, Matt Hornburg
Genre: Reality
Platform: Netflix

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Taapsee gives it all as the titular Rashmi.

Rashmi Rocket movie review: A gritty and effective film about gender bias

A still from'Madres'

'Madres' movie review: An unrewarding work of horror

Actor Sudeep

'Kottigobba 3' movie review: Sudeep's show all the way

Salaga review: An engaging journey into the mafia world

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' review|  A superior sequel that checks almost all the right boxes

Gallery
Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season: RCB's Harshal Patel -- 264.5 points
IPL 2021 stats: From Orange & Purple cap winners to player to hit most sixes, season records that you don't want to miss
WHAT IS A 'GOLDEN VISA'? In 2019, the UAE implemented a new system for long-term residence visas. The new system enables foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE.
UAE Golden Visa explained: Who is eligible to apply and what students, entrepreneurs should know? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp