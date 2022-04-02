Home Minister: Entertainer addresses important issue

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Upendra’s Home Minister is a film that has detailed conversations aiming to deliver an overall impactful message. Despite having a promising motive, the film struggles through the first half. It is the latter part that delivers, with a few misses. The screen presence of Upendra majorly makes up for the setbacks.

Renuka Prasad (Upendra) quits his job and leads a life as a homemaker, taking care of his daughter, has friendly banter with the neighbours, is a favourite among all the women living in the gated community, and is the ‘one-stop solution’ for all their problems.

Surekha (Vedhika), his wife, who is a well-known journalist is disturbed by his behaviour, and her attempt to get him back to work fails. Circumstances lead Renuka Prasad to participate in a reality show, for which he has no choice but to dress like a woman. Renuka’s real identity is revealed halfway through the show. “Will he continue to be part of the show?”, “Why does an exemplary employee quit the job to become a homemaker?” is answered as the narrative progresses.

The film by Sujay K Srihari is entertaining and also has a good social awareness message. Though Home Minister saw a delay, the film’s content makes more sense now in the pandemic world, where couples are forced to raise their kids indoors during lockdowns.

Although he intends to deliver a good message, Sujay falters because of a weak screenplay. The cliched scenes and unwarranted comedy episodes featuring Sadhu Kokila are in bad taste. Upendra, who has understood the formula of entertainment, perfectly fits into the character. Vedhika has played her part well. Actors Tanya Hope, Suman Ranganath, Malavika Avinash and Vijay Chendoor appear in pivotal roles and deliver memorable performances.

Home Minister is a family entertainer that aims to tell a powerful message to young parents. Hope it reaches its target audience and becomes a conversation starter.

Home Minister

Cast: Upendra, Vedhika, Tanya Hope, Avinash, Sadhu Kokila

Director: Sri Hari Naanu

Rating: 2.5/5