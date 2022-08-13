Home Entertainment Review

Banniri Bengalurigella, the first single from 'Made in Bengaluru', is a tribute to Kannada theatre tradition

Banniri bengalurigella,  the first song from Made in Bengaluru, is a tribute to the rich Kannada theatre tradition of Rangageethe.

Published: 13th August 2022

A still from Made in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Banniri Bengalurigella,  the first song from "Made in Bengaluru", is a tribute to the rich Kannada theatre tradition of Rangageethe. Director Pradeep K Sastry shared that the reception to the song launched on Tuesday by the legendary director SK Bhagwan and Sudheendra Venkatesh was phenomenal. Composed by Ashwin P Kumar, the eleven-language song or what we call Ekadasha Bhaasha Geete, and the music has been mixed and mastered by reputed technicians across south India.

“This is the opening satirical ballad of the film where we see various characters played by the singers and instrumentalists, who are on their way to Bangalore singing this age-old tune. The peppy number is a good hit with children and the oldies alike as the comments on the video reflect this response,” he adds.

"Made in Bengaluru", produced by Balakrishna BS, stars Madhusudhan Govind as the lead and features the legendary actor Anant Nag, Sai Kumar, and Prakash Belawadi in major roles. The cast is also supported by Puneeth Manja and Vamshidhar. Pradeep has also written the story and screenplay of "Made in Bengaluru", and has cinematography by Bajarang Konatham.

