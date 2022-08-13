'Gaalipata 2' review: Friendship back with a bang 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

In 2008, Gaalipata celebrated friendship. It came as a breath of fresh air. The story had a certain simple charm to it, which connected with the audience. So, when Gaalipata 2 was announced, it kindled the excitement of everyone. Staying true to his signature style, Yogaraj Bhat has once again woven a simple yet beautiful story around human relationships. Although a decade has passed since the original’s release and Sandalwood has explored new genres, the impact of the film naturally created an eagerness among the audience to look forward to the sequel. The director tells us a new story that revolves around three friends, Gani (Ganesh), Bhatru (Diganth) and Bhushan (Pawan Kumar).

They enroll themselves in college to pursue MA in Kannada. The first half an hour shows us their breezy love stories told with a couple of songs. Gani falls in love with Shwetha (Vaibhavi Shandilya) while Diganth bumps into his ex-girlfriend Anupama (Samyuktha Menon) who joins the same college. Bhushan develops an infatuation with Sharmiela (Sharmiela Mandre), his lecturer. The three friends live with their Kannada professor (Anant Nag) who eventually becomes a major turning point in their lives.

The entire second half is set abroad. The bond shared by the three friends and their professor unveils and we are also introduced to a kite that acts as a messenger in their life. Yogaraj Bhat’s making and the emotionally rich story make the film a highly believable and relatable one. The dialogues penned by him are well balanced with plenty of laughs and teary moments. Of course, the film has its own ups and downs. Though the screenplay needed to be tighter, the last 20 minutes elevate the film to a higher level. Ganesh has literally lived the role and added his unique aura to it.

His aces in his portrayal of the happy-go-lucky guy who also has a contrasting emotional side. Diganth’s character undergoes an interesting changeover in the second half. Pawan Kumar and Sharmiela Mandre are the new entries to Gaalipata franchise and the pair execute the love segment with perfect balance. Anant Nag has an interesting role to play in Bhatru’s film, and he is the one who takes forward the story. Known to pull off roles with elan, he is indeed a strength for the film. Rangyana Raghu and Sudha Belawadi roles add value to the story.

Vaibhavi Shandilya and Samyuktha Menon have justified their respective characters while Nishvika, even in a cameo, has a key role to play. The frames of Gaalipata 2 are filled with nature, and DOP Santhosh Rai Pathaje has captured the mood of the film with apt colour schemes. Arjun Janya adds value to the film with his music. Neenu Bagehariyada..., which is used as a recurring song, blends well with the script. Prayashaha on the other hand is a deeply meaningful song with a great melody. But I really wish the editor was more invested in his work. A film, which has friendship at its core, always makes for a delightful watch, and who better than Yogaraj Bhat can crack it? Just join the Gaalipata gang, and you are in for a ride!

Cast: Ganesh, Diganthh, Pawan Kumar, Sharmiela

Mandre, Vaibhavi Shandilya, and Samyuktha Menon

Director: Yogaraj Bhat

