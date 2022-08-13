Home Entertainment Review

'Gaalipata 2' review: Friendship back with a bang 

Yogaraj Bhat has once again woven a simple yet beautiful story around human relationships.

Published: 13th August 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Gaalipata 2

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

In 2008, Gaalipata celebrated friendship. It came as a breath of fresh air. The story had a certain simple charm to it, which connected with the audience. So, when Gaalipata 2 was announced, it kindled the excitement of everyone. Staying true to his signature style, Yogaraj Bhat has once again woven a simple yet beautiful story around human relationships. Although a decade has passed since the original’s release and Sandalwood has explored new genres, the impact of the film naturally created an eagerness among the audience to look forward to the sequel. The director tells us a new story that revolves around three friends, Gani (Ganesh), Bhatru (Diganth) and Bhushan (Pawan Kumar).

They enroll themselves in college to pursue MA in Kannada. The first half an hour shows us their breezy love stories told with a couple of songs. Gani falls in love with Shwetha (Vaibhavi Shandilya) while Diganth bumps into his ex-girlfriend Anupama (Samyuktha Menon) who joins the same college. Bhushan develops an infatuation with Sharmiela (Sharmiela Mandre), his lecturer. The three friends live with their Kannada professor (Anant Nag) who eventually becomes a major turning point in their lives.

The entire second half is set abroad. The bond shared by the three friends and their professor unveils and we are also introduced to a kite that acts as a messenger in their life. Yogaraj Bhat’s making and the emotionally rich story make the film a highly believable and relatable one. The dialogues penned by him are well balanced with plenty of laughs and teary moments. Of course, the film has its own ups and downs. Though the screenplay needed to be tighter, the last 20 minutes elevate the film to a higher level. Ganesh has literally lived the role and added his unique aura to it.

His aces in his portrayal of the happy-go-lucky guy who also has a contrasting emotional side. Diganth’s character undergoes an interesting changeover in the second half. Pawan Kumar and Sharmiela Mandre are the new entries to Gaalipata franchise and the pair execute the love segment with perfect balance. Anant Nag has an interesting role to play in Bhatru’s film, and he is the one who takes forward the story. Known to pull off roles with elan, he is indeed a strength for the film. Rangyana Raghu and Sudha Belawadi roles add value to the story.

Vaibhavi Shandilya and Samyuktha Menon have justified their respective characters while Nishvika, even in a cameo, has a key role to play. The frames of Gaalipata 2 are filled with nature, and DOP Santhosh Rai Pathaje has captured the mood of the film with apt colour schemes. Arjun Janya adds value to the film with his music. Neenu Bagehariyada..., which is used as a recurring song, blends well with the script. Prayashaha on the other hand is a deeply meaningful song with a great melody. But I really wish the editor was more invested in his work. A film, which has friendship at its core, always makes for a delightful watch, and who better than Yogaraj Bhat can crack it? Just join the Gaalipata gang, and you are in for a ride!

Cast: Ganesh, Diganthh, Pawan Kumar, Sharmiela
Mandre, Vaibhavi Shandilya, and Samyuktha Menon
Director: Yogaraj Bhat

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaalipata 2 Yogaraj Bhat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

'Super-Pets' review: Far from being perfect animation film, but wins the hearts of viewers across age groups

A still from the film, 'Carter'.

'Carter' review: Netflix's South Korean movie is an action extravaganza with mediocre storyline 

'Raksha Bandhan' review: Revels in its conservatism then reprimands you for it

'Macherla Niyojakavargam' review: A dated story that doesn’t rise above its clichés

'Thallumaala' review: Eminently enjoyable when not being self-indulgent

Gallery
Author Salman Rushdie was attacked and stabbed on the stage at an event in New York City on Friday. He was about to deliver his speech when the attacker, a 24-year-old Muslim man Hadi Matar, stormed onto the stage and stabbed the author. Here is a look at
IN PICS | Persecuted author Salman Rushdie's life decoded
World Elephant Day is celebrated on August 12 every year to raise awareness about the plight of elephants all over the world. Although elephants are largely celebrated and worshipped across many temples in the country, they continue to be threatened by habitat loss and fragmentation, poaching, and retaliatory killing due to conflict with humans.
World Elephant Day: Here are some facts that point out the plight of these animals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp