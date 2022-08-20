Home Entertainment Review

Pathonpathaam Noottandu to hit screens on September 8

Pathonpathaam Noottandu has Siju Wilson essaying the historical figure Aarattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, an Ezhava chieftain who was the first martyr of the Kerala Renaissance Movement.

Published: 20th August 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of Vinayan's period drama Pathonpathaam Noottandu

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Director Vinayan’s upcoming period film Pathonpathaam Noottandu is confirmed to hit screens on September 8. The film has been censored with a U/A certificate without any cuts. Lead actor Siju Wilson informed the same by sharing a note on Facebook. He also mentioned about the overwhelming response from the Censor board officials after the show.

Pathonpathaam Noottandu has Siju Wilson essaying the historical figure Aarattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, an Ezhava chieftain who was the first martyr of the Kerala Renaissance Movement. The film has a huge star cast including actors like Chemban Vinod, Kayadu Lohar, Anoop Menon, Deepti Sati, Sudheer Karamana, Suresh Krishna, Sudev Nair, Jaffer Idukki, Senthil Krishna Indrans, Poonam Bajwa, and Joseph fame Madhuri Braganza.

Gokulam Gopalan is producing the big-budget film that has songs composed by M Jayachandran and cinematography by Shaji Kumar. Tamil composer Santhosh Narayanan is handling the background score, and M Jayachandran is composing the songs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pathonpathaam Noottandu Vinayan Siju Wilson Aarattupuzha Velayudha Panicker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

An Endearing Romcom

'Highway' review: A flat, downright boring ride

'Tamilrockerz' review: A great opportunity frittered

'Love 360' review: Shashank’s new film is all about newness 

Dobaaraa (Photo | Instagram)

'Dobaaraa' review: Only works when it’s having fun

Gallery
The CBI on Friday raided the home of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 30 other locations in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy as the agency claimed that Rs 1 crore had allegedly been paid to a company belonging to a close associate of the AAP politician. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PHOTOS | CBI raids Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia's house, 30 locations; names him in FIR over alleged excise scam
In the midst of a severe flood situation across districts, the formation of a fresh low-pressure system that is likely to bring more rain misery to the affected areas has the Odisha government on its toes again. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
IN PHOTOS | Deep depression to cross Odisha, West Bengal coasts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp