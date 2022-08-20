Pathonpathaam Noottandu to hit screens on September 8

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Director Vinayan’s upcoming period film Pathonpathaam Noottandu is confirmed to hit screens on September 8. The film has been censored with a U/A certificate without any cuts. Lead actor Siju Wilson informed the same by sharing a note on Facebook. He also mentioned about the overwhelming response from the Censor board officials after the show.

Pathonpathaam Noottandu has Siju Wilson essaying the historical figure Aarattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, an Ezhava chieftain who was the first martyr of the Kerala Renaissance Movement. The film has a huge star cast including actors like Chemban Vinod, Kayadu Lohar, Anoop Menon, Deepti Sati, Sudheer Karamana, Suresh Krishna, Sudev Nair, Jaffer Idukki, Senthil Krishna Indrans, Poonam Bajwa, and Joseph fame Madhuri Braganza.

Gokulam Gopalan is producing the big-budget film that has songs composed by M Jayachandran and cinematography by Shaji Kumar. Tamil composer Santhosh Narayanan is handling the background score, and M Jayachandran is composing the songs.

