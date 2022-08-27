Home Entertainment Review

'Dollu' Review: Commendable take on the dying art

National award-winning director Sagar Puranik’s Dollu serves as a telling reminder about a dying art.

Published: 27th August 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from the trailer. (Photo | YouTube)

A screengrab from the trailer. (Photo | YouTube)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

National award-winning director Sagar Puranik’s Dollu serves as a telling reminder about a dying art. The director gives an insight into the traditional arts and indeed reminds us that the soul of the art will always survive.

Weaving a simple yet profound tale, Sagar lends a personality to the exploration of the art even while blending in the struggle and helplessness of the artists. The film is about a team of young boys led by Bhadra (Karthik Mahesh) who earn their living through playing the dollu, and hope for a better future soon. However, reality dawns on them, and they are forced to move away from each other and migrate to cities for employment.

However, Bhadra is adamant to stay back and take forward the tradition. He goes about finding a solution to keep the art alive, which forms the crux of the story that ends with a rather unconventional but powerful climax. Puranik won the National award for his non-feature debut, Mahaan Hutatma, and his first full-length feature, Dollu, too won him national recognition.

Even with Dollu, he effectively portrays the harsh realities of life, and how the existence of traditional art is hampered by urbanisation. A silver lining about this take is how women are the hope in preserving this art.

Dollu marks Pawan Wadeyar’s first production venture, and a special mention should go to the talented artistes, who perform brilliantly with noteworthy choreography. Nature forms a beautiful backdrop to the story, which is at times slow and predictable. Though well made and deservedly applaudable, the message intended to be delivered could have been much stronger.

DOLLU
Cast: Karthik Mahesh, Nidhi Hegde, Babu Hirannaiah, Chandra Mayur
Director: Sagar Puranik
Rating:  3/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sagar Puranik Karthik Mahesh Nidhi Hegde Dollu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Day Shift'.

'Day Shift' film review: A fun Val Helsing reimagination

A screengrab from the trailer. (Photo | YouTube)

"Nope' Review: Peele shows how his weakest film can still be a spectacle

Actor Dheeren Ramkumar

A bang-on debut for dheeren ramkumar

A still from the trailer. (Photo | YouTube)

'Attention Please' Review: A ferocious, unsettling work that incites meaningful debates

A still from the movie

'Diary' Review: An enjoyable blend of genres

Gallery
INS Vikrant will be commissioned into the Navy at an event in Kochi on September which will be attended by PM Narendra Modi. Actor-filmmaker Mohanlal recently visited the soon-to-be-commissioned aircraft carrier. (Photo | PTI)
Check out visuals of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant
Several cities and villages have been inundated by the floods in Odisha. Unable to get potable water in marooned villages in parts of Odisha, a number of people are forced to drink what is available - the muddy and contaminated water that has accumulated
IN PICS | People forced to drink flood water in marooned Odisha villages
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp