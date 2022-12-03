Thimayya & Thimayya movie review: An ideal family watch

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Ad film-maker-turned-director Sanjay Sharma’s Thimayya & Thimayya is a bittersweet and simple narrative that delves into the endearing journey of a grandfather-grandson relationship. Initially, we are introduced to Vincy Thimayya, and his engagement with Sowmya (Shubra Aiyappa). The plot kicks off when Vincy meets his grandfather Senior Thimayya (Anant Nag) after 30 years.

Junior Thimayya plans to sell his ancestral properties in Madikeri and Bangalore, and wants to settle abroad with Soumya. While everything is going to plan, his uncle entrusts him with the responsibility of taking care of Senior Thimayya for three months. Played by Anant Nag, the character is impulsive and reckless. He is stubborn and often creates problems.

Will the grandson put up with the grandfather’s attitude for three months? The grandson’s love story, and the differences between the three major characters make for an absorbing watch. There is also a parallel thread about Vincy’s neighbour, Jyotsana (Aindrita Ray), who is living with her mother. How Jyotsana helps in connecting the two Thimayyas comes with a heartwarming message.

The scenes involving Vincy and his best friend Andy (Vineet Beep Kumar), as well as his banter with the caretaker Jaganna (Prakash Thuminad) offer some funny moments. On the other hand, there are heartwarming moments involving Anant Nag.

Sanjay, in his debut feature film outing, has tried to showcase the emotions between a grandfather and his grandson in a different light. The movie also talks about old age, and takes us back to childhood, and how both need to be handled. The senior’s alcoholism impacts his temperament and how Vincy, along with Andy and Jaganna, tackles his snooty behaviour forms another integral part of the story.

In the second half, an interesting scenario unfolds in a bakery that’s been owned by the family since 1968. On the flip side, the run time is a major dampener. The story travels smoothly in the first half and slows down into the latter. Anoop Seelin’s background score is the strongest facet of Thimayya & Thimayya. Cinematographer Balakrishna Thota demonstrates his mastery of filling every frame with vivid imagery.

With Sanjay getting the casting right, Thimayya & Thimayya is the fifth collaboration between Anant Nag and Diganth. As grandfather and grandson, the duo share great on-screen vibes. Individually, such roles have been Diganth’s forte and he delivers this role with aplomb as someone who is visibly frustrated and yet, a caring grandson too. Shubra justifies her role, and Aindrita pulls off a mature role with a lot of charm. Above all, it is Anant who shines with his complicated portrayal of an arrogant alcoholic. The legendary actor, in his 70s, still strives to perfect the art of playing complex characters. To sum it all up, Thimayya & Thimayya is definitely an ideal family watch.

Thimayya & Thimayya

Director: Sanjay Sharma

Cast: Anant Nag, Diganth Manchale, Aindrita Ray, Prakash Thuminad, and Vineet Beep Kumar

Rating: 3/5

