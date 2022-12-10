Home Entertainment Review

'Bond Ravi' movie review: A strict one-time watch

Chandrashekar has neatly captured a prisoner’s life and his picturisation beautifully blends with the love story too.

Published: 10th December 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Bond Ravi is the result of debut director Prajwal’s need to blend romance with typical commercial elements. Although he does show promise in his filmmaking, there are avenues that definitely need work. The premise of having his protagonist be a fearless person with uncontrolled desire is fascinating, but the channeling of this narrative needed better reasoning, which is lacking.

So, Bond Ravi is about a jailbird Ravi (Pramod) who is popular among the inmates and is constantly on the lookout for opportunities to make money. When romance enters his life, destiny changes. Can a personality like Ravi, who has no emotions, and always prioritises money, surrender to love? Will his romance meet the desired fate or will his past come back to haunt him? The narrative answers these questions in a brisk manner and will satisfy hardcore fans of masala films. 

Prajwal has taken special care in sketching Pramod’s titular character, which has all the commercial elements, and creates curiosity with its own twists and turns. Pramod, who has proved his talent right with his first film Geetha Bangle Stores, gets the spotlight and delivers on the mass appeal.

On the whole, he delivers an exceptional performance. Kajal Kunder gets to play a strong role and makes use of the screentime she gets. The rest of the characters including Ravi Kale, Ravi Prakash, Shobhraj, Dharma, Govinda Gowda, and Vijay Chendoor, make their presence felt. Mano Murthy’s score is refreshing and there are some good melodies that elevate the film.

Chandrashekar has neatly captured a prisoner’s life and his picturisation beautifully blends with the love story too. Bond Ravi is definitely a unique love story, and the ingenuity of it definitely warrants a one-time watch.

Bond Ravi
Cast: Pramod, Kajal Kunder, Shobraj, Ravi Kale, and Vijay Chendoor
Director : Prajwal
Rating: 3/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bond Ravi Pramod Kajal Kunder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from the English romance film, ' Something from Tiffany’s'.

'Something from Tiffany's' movie review: No frills, all fluff

'Naai Sekar Returns' movie review: Very few laughs in this rather disappointing Vadivelu comeback

'Witness' movie review: An impactful, Multi-layered social commentary

'Varalaru Mukkiyam' movie review: A stale, tasteless comedy

'Vijayanand' movie review: A wonderful journey of an extraordinary man

Gallery
A huge tree was uprooted at Jeeva corner in Kilpauk, Chennai in Tamil Nadu on December 10. Cyclone Mandous, a severe cyclonic storm, made landfall late Friday night, crossing the coast in Tamil Nadu with a wind speed of 75 km an hour. The cyclone has now GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | A glimpse of life after cyclone Mandous made landfall 
Sarang team perform during the 262nd Corps Day and 11th Reunion Day of Army Service Corps (ASC) at ASC Centre and College in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS) GalleryIcon
262nd Corps Day: Equestrian show, trick riding, microlight display amaze spectators
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp