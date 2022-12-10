'Bond Ravi' movie review: A strict one-time watch

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Bond Ravi is the result of debut director Prajwal’s need to blend romance with typical commercial elements. Although he does show promise in his filmmaking, there are avenues that definitely need work. The premise of having his protagonist be a fearless person with uncontrolled desire is fascinating, but the channeling of this narrative needed better reasoning, which is lacking.

So, Bond Ravi is about a jailbird Ravi (Pramod) who is popular among the inmates and is constantly on the lookout for opportunities to make money. When romance enters his life, destiny changes. Can a personality like Ravi, who has no emotions, and always prioritises money, surrender to love? Will his romance meet the desired fate or will his past come back to haunt him? The narrative answers these questions in a brisk manner and will satisfy hardcore fans of masala films.

Prajwal has taken special care in sketching Pramod’s titular character, which has all the commercial elements, and creates curiosity with its own twists and turns. Pramod, who has proved his talent right with his first film Geetha Bangle Stores, gets the spotlight and delivers on the mass appeal.

On the whole, he delivers an exceptional performance. Kajal Kunder gets to play a strong role and makes use of the screentime she gets. The rest of the characters including Ravi Kale, Ravi Prakash, Shobhraj, Dharma, Govinda Gowda, and Vijay Chendoor, make their presence felt. Mano Murthy’s score is refreshing and there are some good melodies that elevate the film.

Chandrashekar has neatly captured a prisoner’s life and his picturisation beautifully blends with the love story too. Bond Ravi is definitely a unique love story, and the ingenuity of it definitely warrants a one-time watch.

Bond Ravi

Cast: Pramod, Kajal Kunder, Shobraj, Ravi Kale, and Vijay Chendoor

Director : Prajwal

Rating: 3/5

