Home Entertainment Review

'Blurr' review: This hazy thriller is high on twists and unearned darkness

When Gautami’s lifeless body is retrieved from the attic, the cops declare it a suicide.

Published: 12th December 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

A still from ‘Blurr’

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

2022 will be remembered as the year Taapsee Pannu starred in more remakes than Akshay Kumar. She began with Looop Lapeta, which—though enjoyably nimble and eccentric—was barely a patch on the philosophical density and cultural mileage of Run Lola Run.

Then came Dobaaraa, spun from Mirage (2018), a sci-fi mystery. Released in August, the film was borne along by director Anurag Kashyap’s visual wit—Saswata Chatterjee as your un-friendly neighbourhood murder suspect, for instance—but not much else. (Oh, and lest we forget, there was also Tadka, a remake of the Malayalam-language Salt N’ Pepper, which was dropped with funereal quietness on ZEE5 and promptly forgotten).

And now comes Blurr, Taapsee’s maiden production. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film is adapted from the Spanish thriller Julia’s Eyes (Oriol Paulo, who directed the source films for Badla and Dobaaraa, is the original co-writer). Gayatri (Taapsee) wakes with a premonition, startled and out of breath.

She announces that her twin sister, Gautami (also Taapsee), is in danger. Along with her husband, the trim and mild-mannered Neil (Gulshan Devaiah), Gayatri heads to her old house in the hills. Gautami, a ‘famous musician’, was shut in there for months—a victim of ‘progressive vision loss’, gradual degeneration of the eyes leading to complete blindness.

When Gautami’s lifeless body is retrieved from the attic, the cops declare it a suicide. But Gayatri—who discovers the all-too-crucial detail of rap music blaring from Gautami’s sound system, a genre her sister mortally hated—cries foul. As she begins to investigate, her own eyesight starts to fail. Does she also sense a presence—a shadow? A stalker?—following her around.

Mujhe kuch laga tha, tabhi hum yahan pe hain na? (I felt something, that’s why we are here, no?” she tells Neil. It’s a relatively science-y take on the idea of ‘supersensors’—the Daredevil-ish notion that people with vision loss develop heightened peripheral senses and instincts.

Blurr was shot in Uttarakhand, in places like Ramgarh and Nainital. Cinematographer Sudhir K. Chaudhary fashions an oppressive grey-green palette and sticks to it. The moodiness is doubly enhanced by the rumbling score. My issue, however, is with the gallery of suspicious-looking locals who populate the world of this film. Gayatri is a ‘maanav vigyaanee’ or ‘anthropologist’, a title Ajay and co-writer Pawan Sony cannot claim for themselves.

There is a scary old lady with a cat, an anxious teenager in braids, a smiling good Samaritan with an umbrella and side-parted hair. These could be important characters or potential red herrings. Yet, the way they are introduced—all those grimly exoticised faces talking in riddles, including a posse of blind women at a wellness centre—and strategically inserted along Gayatri’s journey left me feeling quite uncomfortable.

Neil is no less a ‘type’, but Gulshan Devaiah, looking handsome in jeans and turtlenecks, makes him worthwhile. One of these days, I’ll write a thesis on how the actor underplays his voice, mouthing predictable dialogue with unexpected tones and cadences. Taapsee, an actor best appreciated—and assessed—in motion, does well with her gritty central turn.

The couple of chases in the film come alive with a spark I found missing in the dramatic scenes. The climax is satisfyingly bloody, if entirely illogical and absurd. The villain’s motivations, when we finally get to hear them, are just as laughable. Also, who ends a film with a rap song after dissing on the genre in an earlier scene?

As a thriller, Blurr has a certain oneness of purpose, but it’s not the clearest of films.

Blurr
Cast:  Taapsee Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah, Abhilash Thapliyal, Kruttika Desai Khan 
Streaming on: ZEE5
Rating: 2.5/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taapsee Pannu ZEE5 Blurr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
DR. 56

'DR. 56' review: An intriguing medico crime thriller
 

A still from the English romance film, ' Something from Tiffany’s'.

'Something from Tiffany's' movie review: No frills, all fluff

'Naai Sekar Returns' movie review: Very few laughs in this rather disappointing Vadivelu comeback

'Witness' movie review: An impactful, Multi-layered social commentary

'Varalaru Mukkiyam' movie review: A stale, tasteless comedy

Gallery
Smriti Mandhana sizzled in regulation time as well as the super over to script a famous win for India against the mighty Australia in a high-scoring second women's T20 International on Sunday. (Photo | PTI) GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | Indian women hand Australia first loss of 2022 in T20I
The 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala commenced two days ago and the curation for this year couldn't get better for our film enthusiasts! Featuring American legend Scorsese to the hostage drama inspired by events in Kerala, check o GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | No Bears, Zwigato and more films to look out for IFFK 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp