'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' review | A delicious murder mystery flavoured with a stellar cast

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones’ is one of the many thought-provoking metaphors Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, that’s currently streaming on Netflix, reminds you of. Add to that equation a cast that can deliver a stellar performance at the drop of a hat, a well-written mystery that feels like enjoying an Arthur Conan Doyle novel, a comedy that’s unique to this franchise, and a brilliant Daniel Craig as the cherry on top, and you have a sure-shot product that’s bound to win.

After solving a case in what can be comprehensively called a dysfunctional family, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is back and this time, he joins a group of frenemies on a murder mystery game set on a private island that’s owned by tech-millionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton). When one of the guests gets killed, Bron is certain that he was the one the killer aimed for and Blanc has to get to the bottom of this mystery that’s, similar to the first film, filled with contrasting characters who might have their own reason to kill or actually save Bron.

Like Hercule Poirot’s adventures, Blanc’s cases in the two films aren’t really connected to each other and just like the former character-starring films were based on Agatha Christie’s novels, the veteran writer’s style of writing is visible in director Rian Johnson’s both the detective films. But what sets apart Johnson’s works is how he laces them with impeccable humour while reflecting how absurd some real-life trends are. For example, Bron is an obvious spoof of Elon Musk while Blanc’s intro scene has him playing Among Us with some co-players who also double up as surprising cameo appearances.

When the rest of the characters land up at the pick-up point for their island escapades—Lionel (Leslie Odom Jr) the head scientist for Miles’s company, wears his face mask correctly while Claire (Kathryn Hahn), the governor of Connecticut now running for the Senate, wears it with her nose peeking out. Former supermodel turned fashion designer Birdie (Kate Hudson) is wearing a mesh mask (yup, the one with holes) and streamer and men’s rights activist Duke (Dave Bautista) and his girlfriend Whiskey (Madelyn Cline) don’t wear masks at all. Creating such an eclectic bunch of characters seems to be Johnson’s forte and when you throw them into a mystery that itches to be solved, the plot can only get intriguing.

Compared to Knives Out, everything is bigger in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery—right from the star cast to the backdrop in which the story unfolds. But is it better than its predecessor? Though the answer is unfortunately no and that’s because of how tightly knit the first film’s story is, Glass Onion, on its own, is still a story worth a spot in the top ten films from this genre this year. While the first film thrived in the anticipation of its story being organically created, the sequel, despite having a good story, is made better thanks to a stellar performance from its main cast members. Even if not all the actors get their due screen space, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, and, of course, Daniel Craig, shine brightly. What comes in handy is the humour that could easily cross the borders into sitcom land but is neatly manoeuvred to make it feel natural. And look out for some exciting cameos!

On the whole, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a delectable mystery that predominantly works thanks to clever ideas that are intensified with some power-packed performances. Though, similar to the bulbous vegetable the sequel is named after, it’s empty within, the layers make the film an entertaining watch.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Cast: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista

Director: Rian Johnson

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Rating: 3.5/5

People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones’ is one of the many thought-provoking metaphors Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, that’s currently streaming on Netflix, reminds you of. Add to that equation a cast that can deliver a stellar performance at the drop of a hat, a well-written mystery that feels like enjoying an Arthur Conan Doyle novel, a comedy that’s unique to this franchise, and a brilliant Daniel Craig as the cherry on top, and you have a sure-shot product that’s bound to win. After solving a case in what can be comprehensively called a dysfunctional family, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is back and this time, he joins a group of frenemies on a murder mystery game set on a private island that’s owned by tech-millionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton). When one of the guests gets killed, Bron is certain that he was the one the killer aimed for and Blanc has to get to the bottom of this mystery that’s, similar to the first film, filled with contrasting characters who might have their own reason to kill or actually save Bron. Like Hercule Poirot’s adventures, Blanc’s cases in the two films aren’t really connected to each other and just like the former character-starring films were based on Agatha Christie’s novels, the veteran writer’s style of writing is visible in director Rian Johnson’s both the detective films. But what sets apart Johnson’s works is how he laces them with impeccable humour while reflecting how absurd some real-life trends are. For example, Bron is an obvious spoof of Elon Musk while Blanc’s intro scene has him playing Among Us with some co-players who also double up as surprising cameo appearances. When the rest of the characters land up at the pick-up point for their island escapades—Lionel (Leslie Odom Jr) the head scientist for Miles’s company, wears his face mask correctly while Claire (Kathryn Hahn), the governor of Connecticut now running for the Senate, wears it with her nose peeking out. Former supermodel turned fashion designer Birdie (Kate Hudson) is wearing a mesh mask (yup, the one with holes) and streamer and men’s rights activist Duke (Dave Bautista) and his girlfriend Whiskey (Madelyn Cline) don’t wear masks at all. Creating such an eclectic bunch of characters seems to be Johnson’s forte and when you throw them into a mystery that itches to be solved, the plot can only get intriguing. Compared to Knives Out, everything is bigger in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery—right from the star cast to the backdrop in which the story unfolds. But is it better than its predecessor? Though the answer is unfortunately no and that’s because of how tightly knit the first film’s story is, Glass Onion, on its own, is still a story worth a spot in the top ten films from this genre this year. While the first film thrived in the anticipation of its story being organically created, the sequel, despite having a good story, is made better thanks to a stellar performance from its main cast members. Even if not all the actors get their due screen space, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, and, of course, Daniel Craig, shine brightly. What comes in handy is the humour that could easily cross the borders into sitcom land but is neatly manoeuvred to make it feel natural. And look out for some exciting cameos! On the whole, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a delectable mystery that predominantly works thanks to clever ideas that are intensified with some power-packed performances. Though, similar to the bulbous vegetable the sequel is named after, it’s empty within, the layers make the film an entertaining watch. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Cast: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista Director: Rian Johnson Streaming Platform: Netflix Rating: 3.5/5