Home Entertainment Review

Mid-90s & college: An ideal cinematic watch

Hariprasad Jayanna’s Padavi Poorva is nostalgia unedited. It takes the audience to 1995-96 and presents a contrast to the technology-dictated present life.

Published: 31st December 2022 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Hariprasad Jayanna’s Padavi Poorva is nostalgia unedited. It takes the audience to 1995-96 and presents a contrast to the technology-dictated present life.

The film holds a certain charm, especially because it is majorly relatable to a sizeable audience. Padavi Poorva, meaning pre-graduation is set in and around a college. Pipi Naveena (Pruthvi Shamanur), who has just entered PUC, is the blue-eyed boy of the college, for whom friends are a priority.

Enter Nithya (Anjali Anish) for whom Naveena develops a special feeling. While Naveena has his dream for the future as his father wants to see him as a doctor, destiny has other plans. A situation arises when Naveena’s relationship with his friends puts him to the test, even to the extent of sacrificing himself for the sake of rekindling a broken friendship.

Debutant director Hariprasad, an erstwhile associate of Yogaraj Bhat cleverly traces the ups and downs of a PUC student and his friends. He seems to have taken cues from the ace director for his first film. The film, which introduces new talents, is all about the love and friendship of college students, and its impact on their near and dear ones. The film happens at a time when life was not driven by mobile phones or technology. The aura of those days makes the narrative even more elegant. 

Hariprasad beautifully highlights the significance of simple aspects in life, by packaging his film with drama, action, and loads of fun. The banters between the teacher and students are a riot. The climax twist by the director, who has penned the story, is a surprise indeed and it will be open to multiple interpretations. 

While the screenplay needed to be tighter, the sequences that work and the witty dialogues make the glitch ignorable. Just 19, actor Pruthvi Shamanur in his first outing has handled his character smartly, proving that he has a great future in cinema. Anjali Anish has a charming presence and justifies her role, and so are other actors like Yasha Shivakumar, Rajneesh,Mandara, and Vijay Kiran. The actor, who has played the role of Viji (Vijesh) in the group of friends, is also a great find and is very promising. Sharath Lohitashwa, Rangayana Raghu, and Nataraj of Rama Rama Re fame appear briefly but deliver their bit. At the end of the film, many familiar artists appear in cameo roles and make the film more special.

Santhosh Rai Pataje’s photography makes Padavi Poorva a colourful spectacle, even in dull moments, while Arjun Janya draws attention with his fresh music that gels well along with the college drama. Padavi Poorva gives you a revisit to college life of the mid-nineties and revives the nostalgic moments. If you are in love or the kind who celebrates friendship, you have an extra reason to watch this film, which has light hearted humour delivered by young talents.

Padavi Poorva
Director: Hariprasad Jayanna
Cast: Pruthvi Shamanur, Anjali Anish, Yasha Shivakumar, Vijesh, Rajneesh, Mandara, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Rangayana Raghu
Rating: 3/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Padavi Poorva Hariprasad Jayanna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

'Top Gear' review: The ride turns joyless half-way

Made in Bengaluru

'Made in Bengaluru' movie review: Convincingly stitched with lofty ambitions

'Driver Jamuna' Movie Review: The Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer is all over the place all at once

'Sembi' Movie Review: Inested performances save this tried and tested story

'Raangi' Movie Review: Problems galore in this tepid Trisha thriller

Gallery
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who melded music and fashion together to help define punk and brought rebellious politics to the catwalk, died on Thursday aged 81. Here are some of her iconic looks worn by popular faces in the industry. GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | RIP Vivienne Westwood: Check out some of the fashion dame's iconic creations sported by celebrities
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who melded music and fashion together to help define punk and brought rebellious politics to the catwalk, died on Thursday aged 81. Here are some of her iconic looks worn by popular faces in the industry. GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | RIP Vivienne Westwood: Check out some of the fashion dame's iconic creations sported by celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp