Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film 'Gandhada Gudi' gets a release date

By Express News Service

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film Gandhada Gudi has gotten its release date. The docu-drama, directed by Amoghavarsha, will be hitting the screens on October 28.

An official announcement of the release date was shared by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar via her Twitter handle, “Appu’s last film where he explores Karnataka’s forests as himself as a tribute to the land that showered immense love on him.” She adds, “The audience will get a true blue Appu in an unscripted way.”

Filmmaker Amoghvarsha also took to his social media account, where he mentioned that “it has been the most humbling and yet grandest of experiences with Appu.” He adds, “The film features Puneeth as himself and is shot across the length and breadth of Karnataka."

It is said that the film will highlight the jungles, beaches, and the natural beauty of the state.

Interestingly, on October 27, two days before his death, Puneeth had tweeted about Gandhada Gudi being his dream project.

The film is shot outdoors and will feature Puneeth’s voice, which his fans are calling a fitting tribute to the actor.

