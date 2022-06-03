Home Entertainment Review

'Paris, 13th District' Review: Jacques Audiard impresses with another complex relationship tale

Paris, 13th District is an adaptation of three stories by American cartoonist Adrian Tomine

Published: 03rd June 2022 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Les Olympiades (English title: Paris, 13th District).

A still from Les Olympiades (English title: Paris, 13th District).

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Jacques Audiard’s Les Olympiades (English title: Paris, 13th District) is a quintessential French movie. Populated by a trio of thirty-somethings moving around with a high degree of angst and confusion about what they want, the film has a script by Audiard and Celine Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire). Though an adaptation of three stories by American cartoonist Adrian Tomine, the screenplay doesn’t possess the structure of an anthology. Everyone sports a facade; some reveal who they are underneath without hesitation, while others take a long time. It’s only in the last 15 minutes of the film that they discover their true identities.

Audiard’s film, which comes with a mild French New Wave flavour, constantly confounds in its early portions because, as I said, the characters are yet to figure out what they want. The most memorable character in Paris, 13th District is Nora (Noémie Merlant), a 33-year-old real estate agent pursuing a law degree in a classroom filled with students much younger than her. I found the awkwardness of that situation amusing because, as an Indian, you get hit by the realisation that it’s not too different in France either. 

Nora is single too, and one day, looking for fun, she waltzes into a nightclub sporting a blonde wig. Here comes a serious problem. She learns, to her shock, about a doppelganger named Amber Sweet (Jenny Beth), a performer for a pornographic website. At the nightclub, the male guests immediately mistake her for Amber and soon enough, her phone gets inundated with lurid messages and pictures. When an eagerly curious Nora decides to meet Amber online, it sows the seeds for the most poignant friendship in the film. Noémie imbues her character with the necessary strength, vulnerability and playfulness. And the decision to bring in the co-writer of Portrait of a Lady on Fire to this film becomes clear to us later on. 

Save for Noémie, who was brilliant in Portrait of a Lady on Fire, I wasn’t familiar with the other principal cast members, Makita Samba, Lucie Zhang, and Jenny Beth, who are all relative newcomers. But they come loaded with an arsenal that gives the impression that they have been in the acting business for a long time. Three of these characters cross paths in a setting straight out of the architectural digest, captured in gorgeous black-and-white by cinematographer Paul Guilhaume. 

The only male protagonist in the film, Makita, goes by a feminine-sounding name Camille Germain, a single English teacher who shows up at the doorstep of call centre executive Emilie (Lucie Zhang) after coming across an ad for a shared apartment. She expected a woman, but her demeanour suggests she has been missing the presence of a man for a long time. Our guess is validated without much ado when she lets him in and interviews him about his habits, including his love life. He tells her he channels all his work-related frustration into “intense sexual activity”. No prizes for guessing what happens next. 

Sometime later, Camille gives Emilie the cold shoulder because he is not yet ready for a serious commitment. Is he capable of it, though? Neither she nor we can figure him out. When Emilie comes home one day to see his female colleague in her apartment, she gets a rude awakening. He acts so casually about it that one asks whether such individuals exist. Well, they do. But let’s not judge them yet. As the film later reveals, they are not inhuman. 

Camille will get his own medicine fed to him soon, and when that moment finally arrives, we get an impressively restrained display of emotional revelation. Camille and Emilie undergo a drastic transformation too. The final scenes involving Camille, Emilie, Nora and Amber tug at one’s heartstrings. Paris, 13th District is, in my book, Audiard’s most romantic film since Read My Lips.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Les Olympiades Paris 13th District

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from Jungle Cry.

'Jungle Cry' Review: A lousy try with no larger point

A still from stranger things. ( File Photo)

Stranger Things Review| A new season, a new upsurge in quality

John Luther: Standard crime thriller elevated by intense third act

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from ‘Anek’

The weakest of Anubhav Sinha’s recent films

Compelling, impressive and important

Gallery
Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK passed away on March 31, 2022, after a performance in Kolkata. He was known for his silken voice and charming vocal approach, especially in the romantic genre. His voice is popular across languages, most notably Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Assamese, Bengali and others. Below is a list of his 10 most loved songs. (Photo | KK's Instagram)
Alvida, Alvida: 10 iconic KK songs that will stay with us forever
Well-known singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night. The versatile singer has rendered some of the biggest hits in Kollywood. Check out the evergreen Tamil songs of KK.
'Uyirin Uyire' to 'Appadi Podu': Check out KK's evergreen Tamil songs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp