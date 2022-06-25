Review | New talent brings freshness to formulaic 'Trivikrama'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Trivikrama, the launch pad of Crazy Star Ravichandran’s son Vikram, takes the formulaic route to tell a romantic tale with its fair share of commercial elements. The casting of two newcomers as the leads brings a certain amount of freshness to the proceedings.

Trivikrama begins with a typical action sequence featuring Vikram (Vikram), a youth who has rugged traits but is vulnerable at heart. He meets Trisha (Akanksha Sharma), whose behaviour is in straight contrast to Vikram. While it is love at first sight for Vikram, who goes on the usual wooing path, it is Trisha who first expresses her love for Vikram.

But their romance is cut short owing to their contrasting behaviours, and the film heads for heartbreak town at the interval point. The second half revolves around Vikram’s effort to win back his love with support from his family. While things seem to follow the tried-and-tested path, there is an unusual twist in the climax that hits us out of nowhere.

Director Sahana Murthy hardly takes any risks, and unabashedly structures the narrative to appeal to the masses. But this decision comes with its share of shortcomings. While the film's runtime is a problem, so is the surprise climax that doesn't really deliver the intended punch.

In his debut film, Vikram exudes confidence and showcases his potential as a hero by delivering in both the action and dance sequences. Trivikrama is just the beginning for Vikram, and he is definitely here to stay. Akanksha Sharma also makes an impressive debut, and charms her way into our hearts with a decent performance. The leads share excellent chemistry, and the performances of actors Rohit Roy and Jayaprakash leave a mark. Although in brief roles, Tulsi, Suchendra Prasad, Adi Lokesh, Chikkanna, and Sadhu Kokila too make their presence felt.

Arjun Janya's peppy tracks and background score build up the energy levels of the film, which has been beautifully filmed by cinematographer Santosh Rai Pathaje. Vikram Ravichandran and Akanksha's debut might be formulaic, but Vikram is definitely worth a watch, and it is a confident start for two rising talents that have the potential to make quite the mark.

Trivikrama

Cast: Vikram Ravichandran, Akanksha Sharma, Chikkanna, Tulsi, Suchendra Prasad, and Adi Lokesh

Director: Sahana Murthy

Rating: 3/5