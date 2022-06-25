Home Entertainment Review

Review | New talent brings freshness to formulaic 'Trivikrama'

In the movie by Sahana Murthy, the leads share excellent chemistry, and the performances of actors Rohit Roy and Jayaprakash leave a mark. 

Published: 25th June 2022 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the teaser. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

A still from the teaser. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Trivikrama, the launch pad of Crazy Star Ravichandran’s son Vikram, takes the formulaic route to tell a romantic tale with its fair share of commercial elements. The casting of two newcomers as the leads brings a certain amount of freshness to the proceedings. 

Trivikrama begins with a typical action sequence featuring Vikram (Vikram), a youth who has rugged traits but is vulnerable at heart. He meets Trisha (Akanksha Sharma), whose behaviour is in straight contrast to Vikram. While it is love at first sight for Vikram, who goes on the usual wooing path, it is Trisha who first expresses her love for Vikram.

But their romance is cut short owing to their contrasting behaviours, and the film heads for heartbreak town at the interval point. The second half revolves around Vikram’s effort to win back his love with support from his family. While things seem to follow the tried-and-tested path, there is an unusual twist in the climax that hits us out of nowhere. 

Director Sahana Murthy hardly takes any risks, and unabashedly structures the narrative to appeal to the masses. But this decision comes with its share of shortcomings. While the film's runtime is a problem, so is the surprise climax that doesn't really deliver the intended punch. 

In his debut film, Vikram exudes confidence and showcases his potential as a hero by delivering in both the action and dance sequences. Trivikrama is just the beginning for Vikram, and he is definitely here to stay. Akanksha Sharma also makes an impressive debut, and charms her way into our hearts with a decent performance. The leads share excellent chemistry, and the performances of actors Rohit Roy and Jayaprakash leave a mark. Although in brief roles, Tulsi, Suchendra Prasad, Adi Lokesh, Chikkanna, and Sadhu Kokila too make their presence felt. 

Arjun Janya's peppy tracks and background score build up the energy levels of the film, which has been beautifully filmed by cinematographer Santosh Rai Pathaje. Vikram Ravichandran and Akanksha's debut might be formulaic, but Vikram is definitely worth a watch, and it is a confident start for two rising talents that have the potential to make quite the mark. 

Trivikrama
Cast: Vikram Ravichandran, Akanksha Sharma, Chikkanna, Tulsi, Suchendra Prasad, and Adi Lokesh
Director: Sahana Murthy
Rating:  3/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trivikrama akanksha sharma Sahana Murthy Vikram Ravichandran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Interceptor

 'Interceptor' movie review: A competent die-hard rehash

A still from the trailer. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

Review | 'Sammathame' let down by an imperfect script

A still from Harikathe Alla Girikathe. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

Review | 'Harikathe Alla Girikathe' a film in a film filled with satire

A still from the trailer. (Youtube screengrab)

Review | 'Pattampoochi' a gore-fest that loses fizz

A still from the trailer. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

Review | 'Maamanithan' a useful story, but not a riveting film

Gallery
Artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez was dramatically rescued from the bottom of the pool by her coach Andrea Fuentes after fainting at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICS | Olympian artistic swimmer faints underwater, coach rescues her from bottom of pool
A powerful earthquake on June 22, 2022, struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan, flattening stone and mud-brick homes and killing at least 1,000 people. (Photo | AP)
Deadly quake in Afghanistan kills over 1,000 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp