Home Entertainment Review

Entertaining ride with a message

The story is stitched around Kiran (Pradeep), a middle-class youngster and a no-nonsense cab driver, who tries to develop a rapport with his passengers.

Published: 05th March 2022 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

With International Women’s Day just around the corner, Trilok Reddy’s Yellow Board, which revolves around a cab driver and his concern for women’s safety, couldn’t have been released at a better time. While sending a strong message across with his film, the director also sprinkles romance, comedy, friendship, and a murder mystery into the narrative, which entertains and keeps the audience captivated throughout.

The story is stitched around Kiran (Pradeep), a middle-class youngster and a no-nonsense cab driver, who tries to develop a rapport with his passengers. While he is content with his life and is happy spending time with his love interest Priya (Ahalya Suresh) and fellow cabbie friends, Kiran’s life turns topsy-turvy when he is arrested for the murder of his friend, Monisha (Sneha Kushi).

Parallelly, we also see how Kiran’s initiative to improve the safety of women gets very little support. This is where we see how the equation between Monisha and Kiran was developed, and how he is finally accused of her murder. 

How Kiran goes about proving his innocence is what makes the rest of the story, which also touches upon the utility of an app that acts as an emergency alert for women. Yellow Board is a rare mix of being a clean entertainer and informative to boot. Although Trilok successfully manages to mostly avoid loopholes, he does succumb to the commercial film template and dilutes the script at certain places. 

Pradeep as a cab driver has shouldered many responsibilities and he gets good support from Ahalya Suresh, Sadhu Kokila, Chandana Raghavendra, Sneha Kushi, Bhavani Prakash, and Srinivas. Macroscopically, Yellow Board might be about cab drivers, their lives, and their relationship with passengers, but when you go close enough, we understand that the film’s biggest takeaway is its commentary on women’s safety.

Yellow Board
Cast: Pradeep, Ahalya Suresh, Chandana Raghavendra, Sneha Kushi, and Bhavani Prakash
Directed by: Trilok Reddy
Rating:  3/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yellow Board Pradeep Ahalya Suresh Chandana Raghavendra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

It’s Every Woman’s Tale

Batman

A brilliant ode to the great detective

A moving-yet-grim reflection of reality

Middling commentary on sensationalism

A fun family melodrama

Gallery
T20s have become the most sought-after form of cricket which offers entertainment for the fans. Check out the list of top 10 Run-getters since the beginning of T20 cricket. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of top 10 run-getters since the beginning of T20 cricket
Bollywood music director Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues. Check out some of the best songs of the 'Disco King'. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Disco King: Check out the list of most popular songs of Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp