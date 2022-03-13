Home Entertainment Review

An uncomfortable show; Review on Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

First things first, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness doesn’t make for a comfortable viewing.

Published: 13th March 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

By Joginder Tuteja
Express News Service

First things first, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness doesn’t make for comfortable viewing. While there is an overdose of crime dramas and thrillers on various OTT channels, the dark side is touched upon only by a handful of these. The names that come to mind are Paatal Lok and Abhay. While the former still has a bit of humour in there, the latter stays dark, though in a filmy style.

However, Rudra takes a totally different turn. It is dark not just in terms of theme but also figuratively and literally. You don’t get to see much of a sunlight, the atmosphere created is purposefully claustrophobic, no one smiles, no once cracks a joke, and the mood is grim right through.

As a result, you hunt for some breathing space, as you feel stuffed amidst all the psychological killers who could well be straight out of Criminal Minds. Someone kills because she wants her genius to be proved, another abducts women because he wants to drink their blood, a crazy guy loves to sniff lady handbags, while another amputates women at will till he gets what he wants. 

The world is indeed dark out there in this psychological thriller and our hero (Ajay Devgn) waits for them in the dark, more so as his own life is not rosy either, what with a wife (Esha Deol) who has moved on and an admirer (Raashi Khanna) whom he doesn’t want around him.

Director Rajesh Mapuskar takes a shift from making a feel-good film like Ferrari Ki Sawaari to something gritty like Rudra where you need a strong stomach to digest the ongoing proceedings. It takes time to get on with the mood of every episode that lasts close to an hour. Of course, presence of Ajay Devgn helps, though he is more in the mode of Govind Nihalani’s Thakshak than Rohit Shetty’s Singham. So in Rudra, cars don’t fly; instead it’s a click of a pen in the interrogation room that adds to the tension.

As a result, the first season may very well witness a polarised response from the viewers. Those who like even their crime tales to be solved in a fun way, Rudra may turn out to be way too dark. However, those who have been exposed to such kind of web series from the West—especially during the last few years of the pandemic when OTT offered way too many of these across various channels—then this Indian adaptation of BBC’s Luther would make for a good watch.

Take a pick!.         

Rudra
Director: Rajesh Mapuskar
Genre: Crime
Platform: Disney + Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Rating: 3/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dark Thriller Humour Paatal Lok Abhay Grim mood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Movie Review| Etharkkum Thunindhavan, another male saviour film trips over its own feet

A still from the movie. (File Photo)

Movie Review| Aadhi shines in a memorable sports drama Clap

A still from the movie. ( File Photo)

Movie Review|  Pada comes with technically outstanding procedural

Still from the movie. ( File Photo)

Movie Review|  Radhe Shyam romance falls short of magic

Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)

Movie Review|  Kashmir Files, A limp attempt at provocation

Gallery
A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. (Photo | AP)
Russian airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital
T20s have become the most sought-after form of cricket which offers entertainment for the fans. Check out the list of top 10 Run-getters since the beginning of T20 cricket. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of top 10 run-getters since the beginning of T20 cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp