Rajamouli does it again: Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer 'RRR' encompass brotherhood despite divergent goals

After being postponed multiple times, SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' finally hit the screens on Friday. Ram Charan and NTR essaying the fictional roles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively are exemplary in their acting abilities.

'RRR' story runs in the pre-independence era, which has the fictional alignment of two real-life heroes, who fought against the British, in different timelines of Indian history. Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju's fictional characters are well-established, with a mutual purpose, which is kept under the wraps first.

Introducing Ram Charan as Rama Raju, the ruthless sepoy, who works to impress the oppressive British, his real intentions are kept undercover.

On the other hand, Komaram Bheem, who is the protector of his tribe, starts his journey towards revolting against the British. In search of a missing girl from his tribe, he travels to bring her back at any cost.

Rama Raju and Bheem bond well, as their destiny, unite them. But, their individual purposes result in them going against each other. The rest of the story is about how the duo meets their destiny, with their real goals leading to a mutual target.

Performances: Ram Charan, who had played an innocent, yet aggressive village boy in 'Rangasthalam', appears as a demonic, ruthless sepoy, who works under the oppressive British.

NTR, on the other hand, whose introduction blows everyone's minds, is seen bringing down a huge tiger. His innocence reflects his tribe as he starts his journey to protect a little girl who goes missing.

Ram Charan and NTR, whenever on the screen together, emote brotherhood, and patriotic values, subtly.

Alia Bhatt, in her limited role, has done a fantastic job. Olivia Morris, on the other hand, looks apt. Ajay Devgn's role is like an icing on the cake, as his role imbibes patriotism as well as fortitude. All the other actors have justified their roles well.

Analysis: Rajamouli's screenplay is tricky, yet neat. He deals with the subject, brilliantly, and emotes the patriotic essence of the story in a subtle manner. With an excellent, well-paced first half, the second half has some tiny flaws.

All the songs, placed rightly, the most popular 'Naatu Naatu' takes the audience to trance, as it passes the euphoric wave across.

A decently high-octane interval, which does half of the job. A few minutes of lag in the second half, but the climax justifies it all.

The movie is an action entertainer with stellar performances and a multi-layered story.