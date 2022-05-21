Home Entertainment Review

An assault on sense and the senses

Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata (a veteran) fails to introduce any dynamism between scenes.

Published: 21st May 2022 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut on the sets of 'Dhaakad'

Kangana Ranaut on the sets of 'Dhaakad' (Photo| Twitter)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

"Dragonfly, this is Ringmaster,” says a suited Saswata Chatterjee, cigarette in hand. This dash of suavity is better than anything else you might see in Dhaakad. Impeccably dressed, and operating from the shadows, Saswata is proof that it doesn’t take much to class up a spy action movie. He’s also proof that good ideas (or casting) matter little in a film hell-bent on destroying itself. From its first scene, Dhaakad gives hints of its repetitious nature. Ringmaster sends out Dragonfly—also Agent Agni (Kangana Ranaut)—on a rescue mission in Europe. We follow her from hotel room to basement to big fight and back to basement and room. The story, likewise, hurtles from Budapest to India and back to Budapest.

Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata (a veteran) fails to introduce any dynamism between scenes. A droning lullaby— linked to Agni’s childhood trauma—is repeated ad nauseam, including a scene where the villain plays it out on a piano. Urgh. The villain is Rudraveer (Arjun Rampal). Along with his partner, Rohini (Divya Dutta having a ball), he runs a global human trafficking ring from the coalmines of Bhopal. Agni, who admits forthwith that she has ‘bad memories of India’, is sent to root them out. There is some delicacy here: we begin with comedy as the stakes gradually rise.

The criminals have a long chain-of-command; it’s fun to see Agni stake them out one by one. Yet the smarter ‘spy’ ideas—a drone shaped like a dragonfly, a steroid-shooting watch—are soon abandoned for all-out brute force. After the interval, the film is a tangle of attacks, explosions and clamorous sound effects. An ambush on Rudraveer’s lair is especially noisy and chaotic. Director Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai ambitiously introduces multiple fighting styles—gunplay, fencing, hand-to-hand—but choreographs them without much variance or grace.

Kangana, looking much like herself in a succession of wigs, pulls off the action well, even if a ludicrous Kill Bill-style training montage lets her down. There is a mind-melting twist in the second half that even Ahmed Khan fans will scoff at. Action movies don’t have to be smart, but they must have some semblance to reality for us to feel the tension. Agni resuscitating after a deadly blow and strolling into a swish Budapest club as its lead singer is the opposite of that. Dhaakad, reassuringly, comes free of political overtones.

But the poor set design, monotonous locations and flat-to-caricaturish writing robs the film of any sense of time and place. As I write this, word is out that Dhaakad might be getting a sequel, with Kangana reprising her role (the film leaves ample scope for that). Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty has long teased a female entry in his cop universe. The fate of action franchises in India has already been sealed by the likes of Baaghi, Commando, Heropanti. If the underlying template stays the same, with more clunkiness wrapped up in scale, what difference does a female- led franchise make?

DHAAKAD

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee, Sharid Hashmi
Director: Razneesh Ghai

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DHAAKAD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Sneakerella'

'Sneakerella' movie review: All heart and sole

No laughing matter

Kitty shines in this regular action-revenge entertainer

ss

A heartfelt exploration of an important problem

An engrossing thriller

Gallery
Actors Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Urvashi Rautela and Pooja Hegde impressed many with their fashion outing at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo | AP)
Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Urvashi Rautela steal the show on Cannes 2022 red carpet
Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen lived up to the expectations as she clinched the coveted gold in flyweight (52kg) division with a facile 5-0 victory over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the Women's World Championship final in Istanbul. (Photo | AP)
World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen beats Jitpong Jutamas to win gold for India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp