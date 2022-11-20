Home Entertainment Review

'Falling for Christmas' movie review: Miraculously mundane

A family entertainer, it features earnest performances, especially by Lohan, who manages to display her acting chops even in this rather simplistic role.

Published: 20th November 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

When early into a Christmas film, one of the leads is from the upper echelons of society, and the other is a warm-hearted entrepreneur from the working class, who says, “There is something special about the simple things in life,” it is not difficult to guess the film’s ending. It’s the sort of film in which a man dressed as Santa asks the protagonists to make a wish with the sole purpose of making it come true. Falling for Christmas, Netflix’s latest holiday release, like all its predecessors over the years, celebrates what has come to be known as the Christmas miracle.

Sierra (Lindsay Lohan) is the heiress of a global hotel chain and is in a relationship with social media influencer, Tad (George Young). She is spending Christmas at one of her properties in Aspen. On the other hand, we have struggling hotelier and widower Jack Russell (Chord Overstreet), who wants to keep his home-style business afloat against the huge corporations that offer better ambience but not enough ‘warmth’. Jack is also taking care of his young daughter Avy, and his mother-in-law Alejandra.

When a freak accident leaves Sierra fighting amnesia, the two worlds collide to give us a 90-minute run that is heart-warming in essence, but offers nothing new in terms of the plot that ultimately boils down to the expected, borderline-preachy narrative about the power of goodwill and being thankful for having a lovely family to share the joys of life with.

WATCH | Trailer of 'Falling for Christmas'

A family entertainer, it features earnest performances, especially by Lohan, who manages to display her acting chops even in this rather simplistic role. Both Young and Overstreet too play the part convincingly.
The trope of an entitled protagonist learning the ropes of ordinary life and things miraculously falling into place is as old as Christmas. But, if magic is what the festive spirit this time of the year is all about, the film delivers what it promises.

Movie: Falling for Christmas
Director: Janeen Damian
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

