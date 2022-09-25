Home Entertainment Review

'Do Revenge' review: A fun spin on a familiar ride

At this point, we get introduced to the ‘awkward’ but bold Eleanor, who comes to Rosehill to face the crushing memory of her first crush outing her in public.

Published: 25th September 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Do Revenge

A still from the movie 'Do Revenge'

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

At one point in Do Revenge, Eleanor (Maya Hawke) declares, “Teenage girls are psychopaths.” Over the years, many filmmakers have subscribed to this by giving us high-school films that are less coming-of-age, and more ‘coming of rage’.

Topics explored range from bullying to ostracisation and stereotyping, which results in rebellion and/or outbursts and, occasionally, even murder— Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why are proof. The latest high-school drama, Do Revenge, on Netflix isn’t very different.

All of the boxes get ticked, except murder, although a heavy influence of Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train is evident. In a sense, this film is Strangers on a Train-meets-Mean Girls-meets-John Tucker Must Die, but it never forgets to have fun despite its convoluted narrative.

Drea Torres (Camila Mendes) is the Queen Bee of Rosehill Country Day, a quintessential American high school. She is in the top clique, dating the head boy, Max (Austin Abrams), and is everything every girl wants to be until she isn’t. When Max leaks a private video of hers, and the school doesn’t hold him accountable, Drea becomes a social paraiah.

At this point, we get introduced to the ‘awkward’ but bold Eleanor, who comes to Rosehill to face the crushing memory of her first crush outing her in public. Hitchcock comes in at this point, with Drea and Eleanor deciding to recreate Strangers on a Train in Rosehill. If bringing down Max is straight out of John Tucker Must Die, then the girls figuring out their priorities reminds you of films like Mean Girls and Clueless.

To her credit, director Kaitlyn keeps the narrative upbeat while revelling in the tropes and occasionally subverting them, even though the central objective is to show us the psyches of present-day high school-goers.

We see how labels about sexuality are easily used to defend despicable behaviour. We see how optics matter a lot in this world. Of course, these kids are privileged and know how to play their cards. It is interesting to see the makers take a dig at how ‘wokeness’ is a joke in many places.

For example, the subplot of how patriarchy, when questioned, overcompensates with performative wokeness, is a terrific layer. The film never goes too deep and this is by design. Even though the content is generic, there are flashes of ingenuity, complemented with commendable performances and impressive production values. Let’s just call it a typical Netflix film, and be glad that there is not too much to complain about.      

Do Revenge
Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson
Genre: Drama
Platform: Netflix
Language: English

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Do Revenge Netflix Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Chup

'Chup' review: The nuttiest R Balki film

Babli Bouncer

'Babli Bouncer' review: Cluttered writing gatekeeps the novelty and potential

Aadhaar

'Aadhaar' review: Impressive writing elevates this familiar subject

Krishna Vrinda Vihari

'Krishna Vrinda Vihari' review: Entertaining, but only in parts

Dhokha: Round D Corner

'Dhokha: Round D Corner' review: Holds you hostage and doesn’t let you blink

Gallery
Tennis icon Roger Federer ended his illustrious career on September 24 with a doubles match in the Laver Cup in which he paired up with his great rival Rafael Nadal. Check out poignant moments from his emotional farewell. (Photos | AP)
IN PHOTOS | A tearful farewell: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal weep after playing last match together
Kings and queens, world leaders, tearful mourners bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, as Britain's longest-serving monarch was laid to rest in a historic funeral ceremony. A Committal Service concluded the public-facing aspect of the funeral before a private burial ceremony at St.George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday evening. (Photo | AP)
IN PHOTOS | Britain and world bid final farewell as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp