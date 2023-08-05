'Heartstopper' S2 Series Review: Heartwarming, empathetic, and happily queer

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

There is something about the teenage years of life. It is fuzzily bittersweet, a sweet spot between making one’s own decisions and adhering to the diktats of society, a stage where it is either unapologetically being oneself or getting heavily imbued by someone. But no one really tells us how it is a time of discovering and rediscovering ourselves. The second season of Heartstopper delightfully treads on these lifelong continuing moments. It explores the lives of teenagers who are just about to embark on the travel of rediscovering, and en route learn that it is never about the destination but the journey itself.

Adapting Alice Oseman’s teenage romance graphic novel series, Heartstopper keeps soaring in its second season with earnest storytelling of queerness, the importance of self-discovery, and how understanding oneself is a lifelong process. It reminds us how it’s completely okay to be comfortable in your own skin. At the heart of the second season might be Charlie and Nick’s romance, but the season showcases tender moments of empathy to show the latter’s attempt to come out as bisexual.

Heartstopper never stops building on the moments of intricacies and nuances of struggle within oneself. But Nick’s self-assertion of his sexual orientation of being bi is never compromised even when people assume him to be simply gay who isn’t accepting of his nature. And it is also through Nick’s arc that the makers reiterate strongly that being gay is not a reflection of one’s ‘masculinity.’ With Nick, the golden boy of an aggressive sport like rugby, being at the centre of things does bring a reassuring smile on our lips.

While the first season might have its supporting characters only in the periphery, the second installment delightfully brings them to the foreground, making a segue to talk about the different kinds of queer romance. The once antagonist Ben is still lurking around the corner, and he still might be unlikeable, but you can at least recognise the source of his toxicity. As much as the socially awkward Isaac makes a heartwarming discovery about himself, it is gratifying to see the makers touch upon a less explored area of sexuality (hoping to see this more in the next season). There is also the brewing romance between Elle and Tao, paving the way for the latter to shed off his vulnerabilities of losing his friend. We also see the romance between an outgoing Darcy and a dove-eyed Tara, whose love story is explored beyond just lovey-dovey moments. Imogen, the heterosexual friend of Nick, gets a redeeming sense of being a faithful ally.

The show portrays teenagers, who are privileged, and live in a blessed society. It is privileged for its facet of fashioning an inclusive atmosphere, where there is an ally or queer person for every bully and homophobic character. Somewhere, somehow, equality in numbers matters too, as much as it seems to be a far-fetched dream and realisation for many of us in the real world.

There isn’t anything unlikeable in Heartstopper, especially when the episodes are usually full of love and discoveries rather than self-loathing and scathing moments. And even IF they are, it is timely meted out with the hope of personal liberation, empathy, and affirmation. At one point, during the students’ Paris trip, Nick and Elle gaze at a painting at Louvre Museum. Sharing his ignorance about the art, Nick reveals that it is still lovely to look at it. It is at this very moment Ben equates that you need not have to understand your feelings completely to know you like something, very much drawing parallels to his identity. In a beautiful moment, we see Tao and Charlie seal their deal of friendship by hanging a padlock on the famous Love Lock Bridge of Paris. There are such sparkling moments about reaffirming friendships, and rekindling romances that are ‘cute’, and highlighted by small graphical motifs very synonymous with the show.

Heartstopper S2 never stops being what it boastfully sets out to be — queer, empathetic, and full of heart. It is full of honest moments that feels more like a warm dose of hot chocolate and an indefinite number of hugs from your loved one. But more importantly, it takes us through the passage of time and corridors of our memories of the adolescent years, which is the right stage for blossoming discoveries. Heartstopper S2 reminds every one of us, either queer or not, to celebrate moments of simple pleasures and happiness.

Series: Heartstopper S2

Creator: Alice Oseman

Starring: Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Olivia Coleman, and others

Streamer: Netflix

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

