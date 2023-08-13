'Happiness for Beginners' movie review: No frills or thrills

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

Happiness for Beginners is about a motley group of individuals, who come together to go on a curated ‘adventure’ of a lifetime. Each of them has a unique reason for being on the hike. Considering the premise, the film, if not for its rather cheery title, could well have been a survivalist drama. It, however, takes a rather sedate route––one of self-discovery that isn’t as thrilling, but manages to stay afloat, thanks to its no-frills narrative.

There is Helen (Ellie Kemper), who is recently divorced and finds herself in the doldrums. She wants to reset her life. Accompanying her is Jake (Luke Grimes), Helen’s brother’s best friend, who has always been head-over-heels in love with her. She expectedly is oblivious of the fact and is trying to regroup herself after years of being away from who she truly is.

There is also an alpha male in the group of eight, who is brought to his knees when he faces his own vulnerabilities; a chirpy young girl, who wants to face her fears and prove she is more than just a pretty face. And above all, there is the trek coordinator, who has a poignant connection to the forest. But all these stories are sidelined because the makers decide to put a unidirectional spotlight on Helen and Jake. The romance between them feels forced and belies the very reason the former came on the trek.

In many ways, all the members treat the wilderness and the hike as a group therapy session, which is refreshing. There are insightful dialogues and some witty ones too. “Mother nature does some wild stuff... but so does love,” says a character. Ultimately, Happiness for Beginners is too simple, sweet and straightforward, but after a point, just like the hikers who just want to get done with it, we too saunter down to the finishing line with half a smile and a resigned expression.

