'Kshetrapati' film review: A compelling Naveen Shankar is the highlight of this film

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Amidst a sea of cinematic narratives weaving tales of agrarian struggles, emerges Kshetrapati like a guiding light, illuminating the ongoing crisis engulfing rural communities. Leading the charge is Naveen Shankar, an actor known for his roles in films such as Gultoo, Hondisi Bareyiri, Dharani Mandala Madhyadolaga, and Gurudev Hoysala.

The film marks the directorial debut of Shrikant Katagi, who infuses Kshetrapati with a perspective deeply rooted in his formative years in Gadag and offers a unique vantage point into the tribulations of agriculturists. The question remains—can Kshetrapati dare to offer a panacea? Does it defy the established cinematic conventions that often cast farmers’ struggles into a formulaic mould?

While the film’s purpose is clear, it follows the well-trodden path of the ‘struggling ordinary man challenges the system’ narrative that is a hallmark of Indian cinema. Yet, at its core, the film pulsates with sincerity, highlighting the indomitable spirit of farmers against a backdrop of entrenched corruption and corporate encroachment.

As the credits roll, a lingering question emerges: Can educated youth adopting agriculture herald a transformation in the lives of those who toil upon it? This query takes root as we witness the journey of Basava (Naveen Shankar). Set against the backdrop of North Karnataka, the film delves into the heart-wrenching realm of farmers’ suicides through the prism of its protagonist.

The film opens with young Basava daydreaming in class about securing a well-paying job in the USA. However, his dream is abruptly shattered by the professor, and life takes another devastating turn when Basava learns of his father’s untimely demise due to the unrelenting pressures of farming. This tragic event compels the young engineering student to halt his academic pursuits in Bengaluru and return to his family: a stepmother and a sister. While unable to undo his father’s death, Basava strives to understand the circumstances behind it. He is shocked to discover the plight of the farmers in his village, who remain under the control of a local politician (Rahul Ainapur), who exploits their vulnerabilities and uses financial tactics to keep the villagers in his grasp.

Basava faces his own challenges as he tries to stand up for what he believes in. His journey is tough as he deals with the complicated problems that affect his community. He takes on a big challenge and goes through a significant change, leaving behind his dreams of a different life to tackle the tough realities of farming.

However, it’s important to acknowledge that Shrikant Katagi does attempt to infuse fresh perspectives despite operating within the confines of a well-trodden path. The film’s runtime is a cause of concern. However, the story is laden with moments of authenticity, particularly in its depiction of North Karnataka’s landscape and culture. Naveen Shankar carries the entire film on his shoulders, delivering with dedication, his mastery of the North Karnataka dialect, mixing in English words at times, and imparting agricultural knowledge to his villagers. Shankar’s earnest performance and the film’s regional authenticity are the film’s strengths.

Archana Jois as journalist Bhoomika adds value to the ensemble with her presence. Achyuth Kumar as the newspaper publisher and Rahul Ainapur, the film’s antagonist, are painted with broad strokes. Krishna Hebbale as a politician, Shailashree Urs as Basava’s mother, and Natya Ranga as his friend lend credibility to various roles, contributing to the film despite limited character development, Furthermore, the film’s atmosphere is artfully highlighted by Ravi Basrur’s music. His background score aptly sets the tone and complements the characters, adding depth to the narrative.

Intriguingly, the film navigates to the point where ambition meets adversity, and how hope and difficulty come together. Basava’s transition from engineering to getting back to rural life presents an allegorical voyage, mirroring the many transitions that farmers themselves must make in the face of insurmountable odds. As the film casts its spotlight on this crucible of change, it beckons us to ponder whether Basava’s journey could be the harbinger of a broader transformation, not only for his character but for the larger narrative of farmer struggles that resonate through the ages.

Kshetrapati carries the potential to shed light on the hardships faced by farmers, particularly in Karnataka. If you’re seeking a glimpse into the struggles of farmers and are willing to look past the film’s conventional storytelling, Kshetrapati might offer you a chance to connect with the plight of those who toil on the land.

Name: Kshetrapati

Director: Shrikant Katagi

Cast: Naveen Shankar, Archana Jois, Achyuth Kumar, Rahul Ainapur, and Natya Ranga

Rating: 3/5

Amidst a sea of cinematic narratives weaving tales of agrarian struggles, emerges Kshetrapati like a guiding light, illuminating the ongoing crisis engulfing rural communities. Leading the charge is Naveen Shankar, an actor known for his roles in films such as Gultoo, Hondisi Bareyiri, Dharani Mandala Madhyadolaga, and Gurudev Hoysala. The film marks the directorial debut of Shrikant Katagi, who infuses Kshetrapati with a perspective deeply rooted in his formative years in Gadag and offers a unique vantage point into the tribulations of agriculturists. The question remains—can Kshetrapati dare to offer a panacea? Does it defy the established cinematic conventions that often cast farmers’ struggles into a formulaic mould? While the film’s purpose is clear, it follows the well-trodden path of the ‘struggling ordinary man challenges the system’ narrative that is a hallmark of Indian cinema. Yet, at its core, the film pulsates with sincerity, highlighting the indomitable spirit of farmers against a backdrop of entrenched corruption and corporate encroachment.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As the credits roll, a lingering question emerges: Can educated youth adopting agriculture herald a transformation in the lives of those who toil upon it? This query takes root as we witness the journey of Basava (Naveen Shankar). Set against the backdrop of North Karnataka, the film delves into the heart-wrenching realm of farmers’ suicides through the prism of its protagonist. The film opens with young Basava daydreaming in class about securing a well-paying job in the USA. However, his dream is abruptly shattered by the professor, and life takes another devastating turn when Basava learns of his father’s untimely demise due to the unrelenting pressures of farming. This tragic event compels the young engineering student to halt his academic pursuits in Bengaluru and return to his family: a stepmother and a sister. While unable to undo his father’s death, Basava strives to understand the circumstances behind it. He is shocked to discover the plight of the farmers in his village, who remain under the control of a local politician (Rahul Ainapur), who exploits their vulnerabilities and uses financial tactics to keep the villagers in his grasp. Basava faces his own challenges as he tries to stand up for what he believes in. His journey is tough as he deals with the complicated problems that affect his community. He takes on a big challenge and goes through a significant change, leaving behind his dreams of a different life to tackle the tough realities of farming. However, it’s important to acknowledge that Shrikant Katagi does attempt to infuse fresh perspectives despite operating within the confines of a well-trodden path. The film’s runtime is a cause of concern. However, the story is laden with moments of authenticity, particularly in its depiction of North Karnataka’s landscape and culture. Naveen Shankar carries the entire film on his shoulders, delivering with dedication, his mastery of the North Karnataka dialect, mixing in English words at times, and imparting agricultural knowledge to his villagers. Shankar’s earnest performance and the film’s regional authenticity are the film’s strengths. Archana Jois as journalist Bhoomika adds value to the ensemble with her presence. Achyuth Kumar as the newspaper publisher and Rahul Ainapur, the film’s antagonist, are painted with broad strokes. Krishna Hebbale as a politician, Shailashree Urs as Basava’s mother, and Natya Ranga as his friend lend credibility to various roles, contributing to the film despite limited character development, Furthermore, the film’s atmosphere is artfully highlighted by Ravi Basrur’s music. His background score aptly sets the tone and complements the characters, adding depth to the narrative. Intriguingly, the film navigates to the point where ambition meets adversity, and how hope and difficulty come together. Basava’s transition from engineering to getting back to rural life presents an allegorical voyage, mirroring the many transitions that farmers themselves must make in the face of insurmountable odds. As the film casts its spotlight on this crucible of change, it beckons us to ponder whether Basava’s journey could be the harbinger of a broader transformation, not only for his character but for the larger narrative of farmer struggles that resonate through the ages. Kshetrapati carries the potential to shed light on the hardships faced by farmers, particularly in Karnataka. If you’re seeking a glimpse into the struggles of farmers and are willing to look past the film’s conventional storytelling, Kshetrapati might offer you a chance to connect with the plight of those who toil on the land. Name: KshetrapatiDirector: Shrikant KatagiCast: Naveen Shankar, Archana Jois, Achyuth Kumar, Rahul Ainapur, and Natya RangaRating: 3/5