‘There was no point of reference for Bedurulanka 2012’: Kartikeya Gummakonda

Abhilasha Cherukuri By

Express News Service

Kartikeya Gummakonda made audience sit up and take notice of his work in 2018 with the Ajay Bhupathi directorial RX 100. Aside from action films like Guna 369 and Raja Vikramarka, he has also made his presence felt as an antagonist with Valimai and Nani’s Gang Leader, in addition to portraying a role with shades of dark comedy in Chaavu Kaburu Challaga. His latest release Bedurulanka 2012 does explore certain uncharted territory.

This is not only the first time he is tackling with a subject as distinct as a Doomsday conspiracy, but he is also headlining a film with a huge ensemble cast. The actor talks to Cinema Express about his film, his love for Chiranjeevi and more

Excerpts

Since Bedurulanka 2012 is set in a very specific year and around an urban legend all of us are familiar with, what were you doing in 2012?

I was a college student at that time. More than me actually believing in the myth about the world ending, I remember a Hollywood movie made on this topic and how everybody was speaking about that.

How did you stumble upon the film?

Clax, the film’s director and Ajay Bhupathi, the director of RX 100 were friends, they worked together under Ram Gopal Varma at one point. I got to know the former through the latter. The story’s key theme, about a village going helter skelter over a yugantham (Doomsday) got me excited. The novelty of the story, as well as its entertainment factor made me sign the film. There was no point of reference for Bedurulanka 2012, which is never quite the case with any mainstream films. It speaks a lot about how we were really attempting something different with this film. I think this is particularly important in the context of the tastes of audiences’ today changing constantly.



Your full name in the film, as seen in the trailer for one shot, is Siva Sankara Varaprasad, which is the given name of Chiranjeevi. How did this reference make way in the film?

The character’s name in the film is just Siva. But in the interval bang, he must challenge the residents of Bedurulanka. That statement he utters, which also has him addressing himself in third person, needs to pack in a punch. We felt the impact would be lost if the dialogue just said Siva. Someone on the sets suggested Siva Sankara Varaprasad, and we thought it was a good idea, so we proceeded.



You have always been vocal about your admiration for Chiranjeevi offscreen as well…

More than a fan, I think I hold Chiranjeevi in such high regard because he has not only inspired me to be an actor, but he has also inspired me, in a larger sense, to take charge of my own life and be responsible. My parents always wonder, “How is this boy so hardworking when it comes to his career, when he is lazy everywhere else?” (laughs). It is all Chiranjeevi.



Bedurulanka 2012 feels like a casting-against-type situation for the film’s female lead Neha Sshetty, who played an entirely different role with DJ Tillu. Were you or anyone in the team sceptical about how she would have pulled off the role of a village girl?

Yes, we were sceptical. But to be honest, the role I’m playing here is nothing like the role I played in RX 100 either. People had their doubts about me as well. But she is a good actor. She realised this as well, and worked very hard to not come off as Radhika, even in the minutest of expressions. Our doubts were put to rest just two days after we began shooting.

You made your Tamil debut recently with Valimai. Usually, when actors from here start working in other industries, they try to feature in more bilinguals or find ways to release their films in other languages. Has that been the case for you as well?

Not really, no. While it is true that Valimai got me some recognition in Tamil Nadu, I don’t think every movie can or should be released in Tamil just for the sake of it. The film, on a story level, should organically work for both Tamil and Telugu markets. I have turned down a few offers in Tamil because they did not seem that exciting. I am waiting for an opportunity as good as the one I made a debut with.

You have had your share of failures in your career so far. What were your takeaways from facing them?

So many lessons, but one that stayed with me is this — I must only do a film if I find the entire story exciting, not just a scene here or there.

What are your future projects?

I have been very careful with my script selection these days. I am doing an action/crime comedy film with UV Creations. It is directed by a newcomer named Prashanth, who has worked as an AD for a handful for films under the same banner, before proving himself and getting the chance to direct. There are two-three films in the pipeline as well, it is too early to say anything.

Are you and Ajay Bhupathi planning a sequel for RX 100?

We are planning to do a film together, but it is not RX 100 2. It is again, too early to talk about this. We will collaborate once we have a good story in our hands.

Kartikeya Gummakonda made audience sit up and take notice of his work in 2018 with the Ajay Bhupathi directorial RX 100. Aside from action films like Guna 369 and Raja Vikramarka, he has also made his presence felt as an antagonist with Valimai and Nani’s Gang Leader, in addition to portraying a role with shades of dark comedy in Chaavu Kaburu Challaga. His latest release Bedurulanka 2012 does explore certain uncharted territory. This is not only the first time he is tackling with a subject as distinct as a Doomsday conspiracy, but he is also headlining a film with a huge ensemble cast. The actor talks to Cinema Express about his film, his love for Chiranjeevi and more Excerpts Since Bedurulanka 2012 is set in a very specific year and around an urban legend all of us are familiar with, what were you doing in 2012? I was a college student at that time. More than me actually believing in the myth about the world ending, I remember a Hollywood movie made on this topic and how everybody was speaking about that.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); How did you stumble upon the film? Clax, the film’s director and Ajay Bhupathi, the director of RX 100 were friends, they worked together under Ram Gopal Varma at one point. I got to know the former through the latter. The story’s key theme, about a village going helter skelter over a yugantham (Doomsday) got me excited. The novelty of the story, as well as its entertainment factor made me sign the film. There was no point of reference for Bedurulanka 2012, which is never quite the case with any mainstream films. It speaks a lot about how we were really attempting something different with this film. I think this is particularly important in the context of the tastes of audiences’ today changing constantly. Your full name in the film, as seen in the trailer for one shot, is Siva Sankara Varaprasad, which is the given name of Chiranjeevi. How did this reference make way in the film? The character’s name in the film is just Siva. But in the interval bang, he must challenge the residents of Bedurulanka. That statement he utters, which also has him addressing himself in third person, needs to pack in a punch. We felt the impact would be lost if the dialogue just said Siva. Someone on the sets suggested Siva Sankara Varaprasad, and we thought it was a good idea, so we proceeded. You have always been vocal about your admiration for Chiranjeevi offscreen as well… More than a fan, I think I hold Chiranjeevi in such high regard because he has not only inspired me to be an actor, but he has also inspired me, in a larger sense, to take charge of my own life and be responsible. My parents always wonder, “How is this boy so hardworking when it comes to his career, when he is lazy everywhere else?” (laughs). It is all Chiranjeevi. Bedurulanka 2012 feels like a casting-against-type situation for the film’s female lead Neha Sshetty, who played an entirely different role with DJ Tillu. Were you or anyone in the team sceptical about how she would have pulled off the role of a village girl? Yes, we were sceptical. But to be honest, the role I’m playing here is nothing like the role I played in RX 100 either. People had their doubts about me as well. But she is a good actor. She realised this as well, and worked very hard to not come off as Radhika, even in the minutest of expressions. Our doubts were put to rest just two days after we began shooting. You made your Tamil debut recently with Valimai. Usually, when actors from here start working in other industries, they try to feature in more bilinguals or find ways to release their films in other languages. Has that been the case for you as well? Not really, no. While it is true that Valimai got me some recognition in Tamil Nadu, I don’t think every movie can or should be released in Tamil just for the sake of it. The film, on a story level, should organically work for both Tamil and Telugu markets. I have turned down a few offers in Tamil because they did not seem that exciting. I am waiting for an opportunity as good as the one I made a debut with. You have had your share of failures in your career so far. What were your takeaways from facing them? So many lessons, but one that stayed with me is this — I must only do a film if I find the entire story exciting, not just a scene here or there. What are your future projects? I have been very careful with my script selection these days. I am doing an action/crime comedy film with UV Creations. It is directed by a newcomer named Prashanth, who has worked as an AD for a handful for films under the same banner, before proving himself and getting the chance to direct. There are two-three films in the pipeline as well, it is too early to say anything. Are you and Ajay Bhupathi planning a sequel for RX 100? We are planning to do a film together, but it is not RX 100 2. It is again, too early to talk about this. We will collaborate once we have a good story in our hands.