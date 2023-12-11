'Maarichi' film review: Effective twists uplift this suspense thriller

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The title Marichi is derived from the name of Lord Brahma and it offers a blend of ancient mythology and modern elements, much like this intriguing whodunnit film. The curiosity that was sparked by the title is effectively carried throughout the film.

The plot unravels a string of gruesome murders, targeting doctors with a chilling signature—a haunting trace of acid on their faces. With each crime, the tension heightens setting off an intense pursuit between law enforcement, headed by Bhairav Naik ( Vijay Raghavendra), and the cold-blooded psychopath behind these killings. The killer's sneering clues amplify the suspense, keeping the audience on edge, eagerly anticipating the next scene.

Director Siddhruv weaves an intricate tale with this gripping crime suspense thriller, intertwining elements of tragic romance, gender-based violence, psychological trauma, and a quest for vengeance throughout the narrative.

However, the film's final hour draws criticism for taking on the tone of a conventional revenge drama, diluting its initial whodunnit appeal. Albeit this shift, Siddhruv's debut directorial effort showcases promise and craftsmanship.

Despite the genre's familiarity and the borderline cliched roles, Vijay Raghavendra manages to infuse fresh air into his portrayal. His rendition of the investigator is marked by a refined and composed demeanour, steering clear of clichés often associated with such characters. Gopal Deshpande, though with limited screen time, steals the spotlight. Despite her limited portrayal, Sonu Gowda's character becomes instrumental in unravelling the mystery. However, the supporting cast falls short, failing to match the performance of the lead cast.

Judah Sandhy's music creates an eerie ambience that complements the tension-filled storyline. Manohar Joshi's cinematography captures the mysterious aura surrounding the murders. The editing, while commendable in the first part, loses its impact eventually as the story progresses. Despite the film's few drawbacks, Siddhrurv's competent direction balances suspense and character arcs, making Marichi a gripping watch for thriller enthusiasts.

Marichi

Director: Siddhruv

Cast: Vijay Raghavendra, Sonu Gowda, Gopalkrishna Deshpande

Rating: 3/5

