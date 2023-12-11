'Politics Kalyana' film review: Entanglement of love, laughter, and political banter

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Beyond its romantic facade, Politics Kalyana deftly employs its political backdrop to humorously critique real-world politics and addresses serious issues with a light-hearted touch. Interestingly, a film co-produced with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), and directed by Kavi Rajesh sharply focuses on individuals’ political obsession and relentless pursuit of power. Shot predominantly at a singular location, this narrative unfolds within the confines of Thimmakka Patel Venkatappa Kalyana Mantapa.

At its core, the narrative revolves around a young couple, portrayed by Pankaj Narayan and Sasya Kanchu, thrust into a whirlwind of political tensions. Despite their deep affection, their fathers harbour a longstanding feud, adding complexity to their relationship. The ensuing tale unravels in a series of heartwarming and uproarious situations.

The story kicks off with Sadanand (Hanumanthe Gowda), a politician, arranging his daughter Preethi’s (Sasya) wedding to Premanand (Pankaj Narayan). However, the irony emerges as Sadanand relies on Kabinipathi (Chidanand), a marriage contractor with no control over the events unfolding in the kitchen or the reception hall, to handle the preparations. Mahananda (Shankar Ashwath), a former MLA from Hubli, enters the marriage hall with his son Premanand, setting off a chain of events instigated by Mahananda’s sister, Asha, aimed at halting the wedding.

Amidst the wedding preparations, political ambitions come to the fore as Sadanand plans to contest from the Hubli constituency. Despite Mahananda’s efforts to dissuade him, the wedding is called off. The fate of Preethi and Premanand becomes the focal point of Politics Kalyana.

The story intricately weaves together the realms of love and politics in this moderately paced romantic comedy. Director Kavi Rajesh navigates the challenges arising from blossoming love amidst the enduring rivalry between two political families. The director adeptly balances romance and political satire, although smoother pacing would have enhanced the film’s narrative. Nevertheless, the engaging screenplay, sharp dialogues, and unforeseen twists engage the audience.

The film’s strength lies in its absence of violence, providing a platform to witness a consortium of seasoned actors on screen. Pankaj, the son of director S Narayan, makes his return to the silver screen. While displaying his acting skills, he could refine his dialogue delivery. The dialogues delivered by Girija Lokesh convey poignant messages to politicians. V Manohar, portraying the head of a wedding orchestra, impresses with his performance. Shankar Ashwath and V Manohar shine as the feuding fathers, infusing humour without overshadowing the central love story. Contributions from Mimicry Gopi and Nischitha Shetty enhance the film’s entertainment quotient with additional comedic relief.

Melodious songs and a poignant background score complement the narrative, enriched by JM Prahlad’s lyrical depth. Politics Kalyana emerges as a compelling cinematic concoction of romance, comedy, and political satire. Kavi Rajesh, supported by an ensemble of seasoned artistes, delivers a film that entertains while provoking contemplation. A recommended watch for those seeking laughter intertwined with social commentary.

Politics Kalyana

Director: Kavi Rajesh

Cast: Hanumanthe Gowda, V Manohar, Girija Lokesh, Nagendra Shah, Pankaj Narayan, Sasya, Shankar Ashwath, Chidanand, and Mimicry Gopi

Rating: 2.5/5

