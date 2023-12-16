'Mayanagari' movie review: A clash between aspiration and despair within a horror quest

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Watching Shankar Aradhya’s Mayanagari took me on a trip down memory lane, set in a time featuring actors like the late Edakalu Chandrashekar and Rockline Sudhakar. However, the story transcends time.

The film revolves around Shankar (Aniissh), a young man driven by an unwavering passion for cinema.

He exhausts himself by narrating stories to numerous producers, even contemplating suicide when faced with rejection. This struggle resonates deeply in Gandhinagar, particularly within the cinema industry.

Paying tribute to legendary actor Shankar Nag, the movie evokes memories of his greatness through the opening scenes. Shankar, an ardent fan of the filmmaker, follows his path to craft a film. Yet, as dreams shatter, he embarks on a quest for a storyline while navigating a failed romance.

Director Shankar Aradhya doesn’t follow a conventional plot. Dwarakish’s portrayal of a producer takes an unexpected turn, shifting the narrative from a love story to a thriller, culminating in horror. Shankar, in pursuit of a story, encounters risks. Amid exploration, obstacles, and pain, unwavering determination surfaces showcasing the filmmakers’ commitment. Initially seemingly ordinary, the narrative brims with desires and hardships. The story gains momentum as Shankar navigates yearning and disillusionment in search of a compelling tale, and through his journey, the director crafts a sense of necessary fear through Mallika’s (Shravya Rao) role.

Shankar Aradhya manages to communicate the director’s hardship in making a film, presenting challenges, sustaining intrigue, and sparking curiosity. However, the film’s tone doesn’t match today’s modern cinematic presence. Aniissh’s versatile performance keeps the audience engaged, supported by other actors including Teju, who plays the love interest.

Shravya Rao and actors like Chikkanna add depth to the story. The film orchestrates a clash between aspiration and despair within a thrilling and horror quest. What initially seems ordinary gradually unfolds into an intricate tale, engaging the audience as layers of the story unravel.

Mayanagari

Director: Shankar Aradhya

Cast: Aniissh, Shravya Rao, Tej, and Sharath Lohitashwa

Rating: 2.5/5

