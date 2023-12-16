'Oh Nanna Chetana' movie review: A tender exploration of children’s innocence in a digital world

A Sharadhaa By

For any aspiring filmmaker, the maiden voyage to the director's chair is a crucial moment to carve an indelible impression. Actor Apurva, having embarked on her acting journey under Ravichandran's direction and having graced the screens in a myriad of films, now turns director for Oh Nanna Chetana. The film is written by Hari Santhosh, a director in his own right.

In her directorial debut, Apurva opts to delve deep into the intricate dynamics of modern parenthood and the impacts of the digital age on the younger populace, signalling her intent to provoke thoughts and reflections through her cinematic lens. A film, mostly consisting of children but appealing to all sectors of audiences, doesn't just narrate a story but serves as a poignant mirror reflecting our present societal terrain. While the setting isn't urban, the resonance with urban life remains strong. The narrative tirelessly addresses the issue of children's addiction to mobile devices, where instances of kids, particularly those eager to create YouTube content, have resorted to extreme measures like blackmail or even self-harm if they don't have a mobile device.

However, this tale unfolds in a village, focusing on one child's journey. Chetan, fondly called Chethu (Pratheek), the central character, and his classmates (Shourya, Dimpana, Preetham, Dhaneshwari), is captivated by the installation of a mobile tower in their village. Despite his limited technological awareness, Chethu, driven by ambition, persuades his parents to acquire a high-end mobile device, aiming to generate income for the household. His determination even leads him to a hunger strike, compelling his father to sacrifice his savings meant for a cow to fulfil Chethu's wish. However, this decision takes a toll on the father's life as he loses his job and falls into a drinking habit.

As the story progresses, Chethu and his friends embark on a quest to uncover the forces behind the influence of alcohol in their community. The film revolves around whether Chethu's unwavering trust in his mobile device and technology can help resolve the issue. The narrative delves into the risks undertaken by Chetan and his friends to save his father and others from succumbing to alcohol addiction, taking the use of a mobile device beyond its usual gaming or browsing roles.

Oh Nanna Chetana encapsulates the tale of a child going above and beyond to protect his family and community from the clutches of addiction, showcasing the lengths one can go to combat societal challenges, even with the aid of technology. It is a film not relying on star power but as a potent exploration, addressing the widespread issue of children's mobile addiction. However, while Apurva and writer Hari Santhosh touch upon this societal concern, there's a feeling that they could have delved deeper into the narrative, leaving room for further exploration. Nevertheless, this marks a good effort from a first-time director.

The innocence exuded by these young actors, particularly Pratheek in his exceptional portrayal, strikes a chord, especially in certain scenes like when he returns to his village house after purchasing the mobile and discovers the tower has caught the network of his phone. His natural emotive display, especially in his quest for a mobile device, tugs at the heartstrings of any parent. The ensemble cast complements the storyline beautifully, each lending substantial support to the narrative.

Earning recognition with the esteemed Best Film Award at the Bengaluru International Film Festival, this movie distinguishes itself through its quality, poignant message, resonating melodies, and the authenticity of its locations. With an engaging storyline, it manages to strike a balance between entertainment and delivering a cautionary note to today's parents.

Oh Nanna Chetana

Director : Apurva

Cast: Pratheek, Shourya, Dimoana, Preetham and Dhaneshwari

Rating : 2.5/5

