'Tanuja movie review': Inspirational take on a gritty pursuit

Published: 04th February 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Director Harish MD Halli explains a scene to former CM BS Yediyurappa (left) and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (right) during the shoot for ‘Tanuja’, a movie revolving around a NEET aspirant.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The year 2020 was unusually abominable. Covid forced shockingly unwelcome events, but it also revealed the grit and empathy of mankind. One such incident came to the notice of state award-winning director, Harish MD Halli, when he read about the determination of a young girl from Shikaripura to try and fulfill her ambition.

With Tanuja, he has succeeded in sensitively bringing out true facets of struggles, motivation, compassion, failure, and eventual success, turning it into an inspirational work coming from true events. The story revolves around Tanuja, a farmer’s daughter who aspires to become a doctor, and her struggle to write the NEET exams amid Covid- 19 restrictions.

Getting motivation and support from her mother (Sandhya Arakere) and teacher (Rajesh Nataranga), and timely help from the bureaucracy, Chief Minister and Health Minister, she succeeds in getting her hall ticket cleared. But Tanuja has to travel from Shikaripura to National College, Bengaluru. Will she make it to the examination on time? Tells the rollercoaster ride.

Harish had a solid story ready in his hands and the only challenge he had was to execute it with sensibility and subtlety, and he succeeds in his honest attempt. The director, who found the right set of star cast in the form of Saptha Pavoor and Rajesh Nataranga also adds authenticity by bringing in former Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, Minister Dr. K Sudhakar, and journalist Vishweshwar Bhat, to play themselves on screen. The director has retained the originality of the story and shot the sequences in the same place where the incidents had taken place before.

Saptha Pavoor’s genuine efforts help us understand the struggle of Tanuja and he is ably supported by Sandhya Arakere as well as Rajesh Nataranga. The background score by Pradyothan brings life to the thrilling moments and keeps the tempo high in the travel sequences. DOP Ravindranath captures some exemplary aerial views at the same time capturing the emotional sequences well. The story of Tanuja is for every household and the film comfortably adds to the list of inspirational movies in the language. Tanuja is now enrolled at Belagaum University, studying medicine.

TANUJA
Cast: Saptha Pavoor, Rajesh
Nataranga, and Sandhya Arakere
Director : Harish MD Halli
Rating: 3/5

