'Chaos' review: Interesting ideas on paper, go terribly lost in transition to the screen

George Santayana got it right when he wrote: ‘Chaos is a name for any order that produces confusion in our minds’... which seems apt for this film.

Published: 18th February 2023 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Choas

A still from the trailer of the movie 'Chaos' (Photo | Youtube)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

George Santayana got it right when he wrote: ‘Chaos is a name for any order that produces confusion in our minds’... which seems apt for this film. The plot line looks good on paper,  and this coming from doctor-turned-director GV Prasad,  made it even more interesting.

However, the first-timer goes beyond confusing the audience with Chaos; he creates a world that is unrealistic and impractical in a lot of ways. Although he has chosen a rarely-made thriller plot, he loses direction, seemingly focussed more on the reveal, forgetting the rest of the runtime.

The story revolves around Shravan (Shivanand Sindagi), a pharmaceutical student, who is horrified to see the dead body of his friend Amit, (Chandan R) in his room, with whom he had partied the previous night.

Fearing being framed, he doesn’t go to the police and seeks the help of Adi (Akshith Shashikumar), a medical student residing in his neighbourhood.  The story goes on to follow how the duo disposes of the body and investigates the murder. What role a bunch of Adi’s college mates, including Siddhu (Siddhu Moolimani), a bright student in the college, have in the whole mess explains the dull ending.

Doctor-turned-director, Prasad claims to have penned the story, when he was a medical student. The plot which is filled with medical terminology, keeps you hooked at times initially, but on the other side, the story keeps shocking the audience with its illogical narrative. The film which should have effectively explored human psychology turns dud with its halfhearted treatment of the potential storyline.  However, the director justifies the motive behind the murder.

Prasad fails to draw the desired performance from his cast. Akshith Shashikumar’s performance is impressive in parts, but he could have shined had the ideal guidance been available. Aditi Prabhudeva, the soul of the plot, does not seem to bring out a performance that she is capable of, and so is the case with not so noted actors. Even senior actor Shashikumar has not been utilised well.

The camerawork draws attention with some excellent aerial views.However, the medical thriller -- a rare plot -- might draw the audience and be a one-time watch.

Chaos
Director: G V Prasad
Cast: Akshith Shashikumar, Aditi Prabhudeva Chandan R, Siddhu Molimani, and Shivanand Sindagi
Rating: 2.5/5

