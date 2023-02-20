Love Birds movie review: A mature take on the highs and lows of marriage

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Love Birds has been released amidst great expectations among the audience, with the lead pair Krishna and Milana Nagaraj being a real-life couple and the hit pair of Love Mocktail series. But unlike their previous films, which looked all rosy, this film by PC Shekar has them drifting in and out of love. The dramedy tries to explore the ‘adventures’ and ‘misadventures’ of married life with a calculated infusion of humour.

Deepak (Krishna), a software engineer, finds a match in Pooja (Milana Nagaraj), an independent girl into fashion designing, through a matrimonial site, and the two get into wedlock. What begins as a cheerful scenario, leads to bitter-sweet moments, and eventually a decision to divorce. Enters lawyer Maya (Samyukta Hornad) who is hell-bent on bringing the couple back together. 'Will her perseverance make the couple reexamine their relationships?' Answers the film which makes for an interesting watch.

Coming from the director of Romeo, Love Birds is a well-researched film, capturing nuances of married life and the situations that arise when a couple is on the verge of separation. However, Shekar could have been careful with the screenplay, especially in the second half. In an attempt to bring in the commercial aspects, he diverts from the core plot. At one point, viewers begin to feel that the story is striding along the lines of Love Mocktail 2, however, the twists do the trick. Though the film has a meaningful ending, it does not leave a strong impact.

The performances of Krishna and Milana Nagaraj are natural and poignant. Their characters depict the universal truth about marriage and the life after. The comic relief in the story is offered by actors Ranyana Raghu, Veena Sundar, and Sadhu Kokila. While Gaurav Shetty has a pivotal role to play, Samyukta Hornad, as a catalyst in the screenplay, handles her part with competence.

Dialogue writer Prashanth Rajappa deserves to be lauded for penning meaningful lines about relationships and organically infusing humour into the script. The film is an equally good romantic musical with some good medleys from Arjun Janya, that are shot well by Shakti Shekar.

Love Birds gives a mature outlook on modern relationships, discussing love, trust, and marriage. And there are ample takeaways for husband and wife to maintain a harmonious marriage.

Love Birds

Director: PC Shekar | Cast: Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Samyukta Hornad, Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, and Veena Sundar

Rating: 3/5

