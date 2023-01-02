Home Entertainment Review

'Once upon a time in Jamaligudda' review: Dhananjay shoulders this lacklustre crime drama

Dhananjay enjoys experimenting with his films, and he doesn’t shy away from risking his mass image too.

Published: 02nd January 2023 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Once upon a time in Jamaligudda

Once upon a time in Jamaligudda (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Dhananjay enjoys experimenting with his films, and he doesn’t shy away from risking his mass image too. Unlike the successful Raate, Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda seems to be quite the miscalculation. The Kushal Gowda film screams for the want of a narrative but fails miserably. What it does positively for Dhananjay is to provide him with the ability to showcase a spark of his magic.

The film set sometime in the 1990s tells the tale of two criminals in jail, Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Their mutual understanding helps them escape. Accidently, they find a young handicapped girl Chukki, who creates differences between them, leading the two to face some harsh consequences, which is one part of the story. The reason for Hiroshima’s imprisonment is brought out in the second half when as a bar supplier he falls for a spa masseuse, which changes the course of his life.

Will Hiroshima be able to reunite with his love, change his image and get back with Nagasaki, makes for the rest of the story? To give credit where it’s due, the beautiful locales of Bababudangiri hills are elegantly captured by cinematographer Karthik. Kushal Gowda tries to stick with a simple plot, giving a sneak peek into occasional emotional situations, but doesn’t give enough insight into any individual characters.

While a couple of sequences go over the top, there are certain scenes which confuse the viewer. A considerably tighter script and well-thought-out, as well as provocative episodes, could have given the story of Jamaligudda a slight but much-needed revival. The first half is ordinary, and the second half tests the audience’s patience. Kushal will need a lot of improvisation on the story table and his execution in the near future.

As Hiroshima, Dhananjay definitely takes up an experimental role, but pulls it off convincingly. Another highlight is Yash Shetty as Nagasaki. He is playful and one can see him in a different role from his previous film.

Aditi Prabhudeva does not get much scope for performance, but she justifies her character. The director could have made use of actor Prakash Belawadi in a better way while Nandagopal and Bhavana do not have much scope.

While a couple of songs by composer Arjun Janya work in favour of the film, Anoop Seelin’s background score does not add much weight to the story. Editor Harish Komme could have made it sharp at the edit table.

If you are a fan of love and crime genres, and a Dhananjay fan, Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda might just be an okayish watch at best. 

Once upon a time in Jamaligudda
Director: Kushal Gowda
Cast: Dhananjay, Aditi Prabhudeva, Bhavana, and Prakash Belawadi 
Rating: 3/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Once upon a time in Jamaligudda Kushal Gowda 'Once upon a time in Jamaligudda' review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

'Top Gear' review: The ride turns joyless half-way

Mid-90s & college: An ideal cinematic watch

Made in Bengaluru

'Made in Bengaluru' movie review: Convincingly stitched with lofty ambitions

'Driver Jamuna' Movie Review: The Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer is all over the place all at once

'Sembi' Movie Review: Inested performances save this tried and tested story

Gallery
Fireworks light up the sky in front of an illuminated Mysuru Palace to usher in the New Year. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | India celebrates new year's in full glory
Here is a compilation of images that tell powerful stories, shot by our lensmen across the country, from over the course of the year past. Pictured here: Lt Gopichandra gives the final salute to her husband Captain Nirmal Shivarajan who died in the Madhya Pradesh flash floods, in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS) GalleryIcon
Recapping 2022 through the New Indian Express' photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp