Ginny and Georgia’ REVIEW: Too many characters make this series overwhelming

'Ginny and Georgia’ just returned for a second season, which means we get to see more of the much-loved mother-daughter duo. The last time we met Ginny, she was jetting off on Marcus’ bike with Austin after unraveling dark truths about her mother.

The second season revolves more around Georgia’s dark past and the fate of her former partners. It also takes a deeper look into Ginny’s mental health and her self-harming tendencies. As Georgia and Ginny get knee-deep into each others’ lives, a lot of factors threaten their living in Wellsbury. The first half of the series introduces a variety of new themes that the first season left unexplored.

Unlike the first season where Ginny’s self-harming habit was just touched upon, here we see a concerted effort to deal with the subject in the right way. Antonia Gentry’s flawless punching performance is an added advantage. Similarly, this season also gives more importance to Ginny’s black roots as she battles against discrimination in her school.

While we want to know more about the two titular characters, we are left to meander around the town and understand its inhabitants better. Considering these stories do not pan out in an engaging fashion, the detours into the lives of Cynthia, Abigail, Zion, Joe, Bracia, and other secondary characters are distracting. In fact, the purpose of the show is diluted as the makers give more importance to literally everybody else other than the titular characters.

We keep getting glimpses of Georgia’s past, and some characters are seen in the present timeline too. In different situations, we are shown the perspectives of how Ginny saw the situation as a child, and how Georgia faced the situation as a teen mother. It tries to defend the murders she did, however, they don’t exactly sit well as justifications.

The unrealistic part of the series is Ginny’s acceptance of Georgia’s sinister past. Although Georgia did most of what she did to protect her children, the reasons are not exactly acceptable. Ginny, who carries a grudge against her mother for almost half the series, overcomes the same after just one conversation. The reconciliation and further bettered relationship of the mother-daughter duo come out of nowhere.

Coming to Ginny and Marcus’ relationship, the first half of the series gives us a nice peek into their love story. But towards the end, the turn their relationship takes seems too forced, just to make it difficult for the characters. Yet, it is appreciated that Marcus’ mental health was also a topic of discussion in this season.

The most relatable aspect of the season is definitely the vulnerability of the characters. Be it when Joe struggles without being able to hide his feelings for Georgia, or when Maxine tries really hard to move on from Sophie, it feels very real and understandable.

A wide array of subjects like self-harm, depression, body image issues, queer identities, teenage pregnancy, racism, and discrimination are spoken about in this season. Although the series had its heart in the right place, the messages came from all directions, leaving us feeling rather overwhelmed.

Brianne Howey and Nikki Roumel as Georgia and her teenage self, respectively, give consistent performances this season. The conviction with which Howey leads the show reiterates how Georgia lives with her head held high despite the struggles she goes through her whole life.

The 10-episode season, as expected, ends with a ‘cliffhanger’; rather something we could have predicted from miles away. Rest assured, it paves way for a more intriguing season three, creating curiosity about the Millers’ future.

With the focus wavering in a lot of episodes, it is clear that the makers have pushed a solid seven-episode series into a middling 10-episode one. Also, there is a definite attempt to whitewash Georgia’s crimes, and it just isn’t right. It keeps making us want to give her the benefit of the doubt for actions that are not justifiable.

If the first season ended with the burden of liberating truths, the second season ends with the acceptance of it all. However, Ginny and Georgia can only survive so much on the relatability of the teenager and the vulnerability of a young mom if the makers decide to take a rather superficial approach to the mother-daughter relationship that the series is named after.

Ginny and Georgia S2

Cast: Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca

Creator: Sarah Lampert

Streaming on: Netflix



